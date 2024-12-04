High School Sports Results Tuesday December 3

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Alexandria 0

(Sartell's goal was scored by Devin Jacobs, assisted by Keaton Landoski and Preston Deragish. Adam Holien had 25 saves for the shutout.)

Brainerd 6, River Lakes 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Little Falls 4 (overtime)

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2, St. Cloud Crush 1

(Jayden Layne and Liz bell each had an assist for the Crush).

Brainerd-Little Falls 2, River Lakes 0

Boys Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 70, ROCORI 56

(Sartell took a 37-21 halftime lead and held on for a 70-56 win. Sartell was 12 for 13 from the free throw line and was led by Andrew Nelson 20 points 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and one block. Jalen Schumann also contributed 16 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Sartell is back in action on Thursday with their home opener vs. St. Cloud Tech.)

Apollo 95, Hutchinson 42

(Senior Azayah Washington led Apollo with 39 points, with 4 steals, Freshman Trevor Terfehr had18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Jaylen Ashfeld had 21 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, and Namarion Fields had 7 assists and 4 steals for the Eagles).

Royalton 55, LPGE 37

Albany 72, Melrose 42

(Sam Hondl led Albany with 22 points and Zeke Austin added 21 points.

Sauk Centre 65, Holdingford 58

Foley 78, Princeton 63

Upsala 57, Pierz 56

Osakis 56, Eden Valley-Watkins 41

Swanville 100, Maple Lake 66

Get our free mobile app

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 78, ROCORI 37

(The Sabres hit 15 threes on the night. Greta Crandall led the team with 20 points.

Marni Koosmann added 18 while Ava Swenson and Gabi Schumann each added 10 points in the win.)

Alexandria 116, Sauk Rapids-Rice 26

Royalton 59, Cathedral 44

(Royalton went on a run in the closing minutes of the first half and Cathedral could not recover. Hailey Wolbeck had 20 points for Royalton, Keira Alexander had 13 for Cathedral and Sophia Sinclair added 10. Cathedral head coach Cathy Matuska both Madison Voigt and Maddie Schroeder had good minutes off the bench for Cathedral. Cathedral is on the road again on Thursday when it plays Holy Family 5:45JV/7:15V.)

Annandale 58, Becker 53

New London-Spicer 65, Holdingford 30

LPGE 59, St. John's Prep 32

Sauk Centre 73, Benson 34

Hutchinson 78, Litchfield 41

Dassel-Cokato 59, Maple Lake 36

Minnewaska 59, BBE 40

Pierz 52, Mora 51

Morris 56, Paynesville 41

Little Falls 40, Upsala 36

Kimball 51, Swanville 48

Wrestling:

Saint Cloud Tech 58.0, Sauk Rapids-Rice 17.0

107: Kayne Doering (SCT) over McKenzie Wagman-Kelley (SRR) (Fall 2:53) 114: Teinary Jackson (SCT) over (SRR) (For.) 121: Grady Doering (SCT) over (SRR) (For.) 127: Carter Barz (SRR) over Connor Frederiksen (SCT) (TF 21-6 5:55) 133: Jack Hamak (SCT) over Bryce Ness (SRR) (Fall 1:23) 139: Mustafa Abshir (SCT) over Dylan Gapinski (SRR) (Fall 2:00) 145: Jack Barz (SRR) over (SCT) (For.) 152: Ethan Lunning (SCT) over Eliason Rademacher (SRR) (Fall 0:37) 160: Nathan Lieser (SRR) over (SCT) (For.) 172: Tanner Hugg (SCT) over Christian Nelson (SRR) (Fall 2:00) 189: Diego Hennes (SCT) over Isaac Thiele (SRR) (Fall 3:56) 215: Sutton Kenning (SCT) over Chris Smith (SRR) (Fall 1:59) 285: Noah Orth (SCT) over Elliot Idzerda (SRR) (Fall 0:43) (SCT Unsportsmanlike conduct -2.0)

St. Cloud Crush Triangular

ROCORI 48, St. Cloud Crush 29

ROCORI 53, Sauk Rapids-Rice 18