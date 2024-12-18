High School Sports Results Tuesday December 17

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 81, Tech 61

(Sauk Rapids was led by Keller Hanson with 22 points, Spencer Swenson had 21, Shea Koster had 13 and Hudson Omoke 12 points. Tech was led by Elijah Johnson with 13 points, Yusupha Badjie had 11 and Manabenda James added 10 points. Sauk Rapids will host Rogers Friday at 7 p.m.)

Alexandria 93, Apollo 46

(Azayah Washington led Apollo with 26 points 4rebounds and 2steals, Trevor Terfehr had 6 points and 5 rebounds and Grayson Kaufman added 5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists).

Sartell-St. Stephen 67, Fergus Falls 46

Detroit Lakes 68, ROCORI 67

Cathedral 84, Milaca 54

(Ikeena Nwachukwu led the Crusaders with 17 points. Micah Nwachukwu added 14 points and Jack Stang chipped in 13 points for Cathedral. The Crusaders are at Apollo tomorrow evening.)

Albany 69, Foley 24

(Zeke Austin led Albany with 17 points, Elliott Burnett had 14 points and Sam Hondl scored 13).

Mille Lacs 67, St. John's Prep 58

(Leading scorers for St. John's Prep were Derek Yang with 18 points, Breck Richter 16 points, and Michael DeMars 12 points).

Royalton 56, Eden Valley-Watkins 49

Paynesville 89, Holdingford 76

Kimball 65, BBE 54

Becker 90, North Branch 68

Big Lake 90, Princeton 77

Morris Area 68, Melrose 52

Hutchinson 67, Litchfield 41

ACGC 82, Maple Lake 53

Girls Basketball:

ROCORI 56, Eden Valley-Watkins 41

(Kate Van Erp led ROCORI with 24 points, and Jessica Boos added 11 points.)

Sartell-St. Stephen 61, Willmar 51

(Senior Gwen Latunski led Sartell with 15 points off the bench. Greta Crandall and Kennedy Lewis each scored 12 for the Sabres).

Brainerd 99, Sauk Rapids-Rice 27

Alexandria 98, St. Cloud Crush 13

Hancock 57, Cathedral 48

(Hancock pulled away in the second half in the first ever meeting between the 2 squads. Kori Rohloff led all scorers with 18 for Hancock. Cathedral had 2 players in double figures led by Ellie Voth with 12 and Mckenna Buckentine with 10. Cathedral visits the Crush on Thursday for a doubleheader with the boys at Apollo.)

Becker 60, North Branch 36

Annandale 74, Litchfield 52

Minnewaska 57, Paynesville 17

Foley 82, Osakis 51

Holdingford 66, Pierz 17

West Central 64, Melrose 54

Little Falls 43, Detroit Lakes 34

Kimball 63, Mora 39

Royalton 67, Pine River-Backus 39

Boys Hockey:

Rogers 14, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Pine City 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Gentry Academy 5, St. Cloud Crush 2

Cathedral 8, River Lakes 1

(John Hirschfeld and Joey Gillespie each had two goals. Brady Andvik, Griffin Sturm, Caden Johnson, and Talen Ruprecht each tallied a goal for the Crusaders. Cathedral heads to Cloquet tomorrow evening.)

Girls Hockey:

Buffalo 3, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

River Lakes 6, Detroit Lakes 0

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 3, Waconia 0

Wrestling:

Annandale-Maple Lake 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 10

(107: Vander Tulenchink (AMLL) over (SRR) (For.) 114: Sam Austin (AMLL) over (SRR) (For.) 121: Porter Pribyl (AMLL) over Carter Barz (SRR) (Fall 1:48) 127: Cassen Brumm (AMLL) over Bryce Ness (SRR) (Fall 2:14) 133: Brayden Fobbe (AMLL) over Dylan Gapinski (SRR) (Fall 0:56) 139: Ayden Fitzgerald (AMLL) over Carter Pesta (SRR) (MD 11-0) 145: Jack Barz (SRR) over Tavin Long (AMLL) (MD 16-6) 152: A.J. Bogatzki (AMLL) over Brody Schraut (SRR) (TF 17-2 0:00) 160: Nick Olson (AMLL) over (SRR) (For.) 172: Mason Zwilling (SRR) over Charlie Seaberg (AMLL) (Fall 5:19) 189: Carter Courtright (AMLL) over Isaac Thiele (SRR) (TF 18-3 0:00) 215: Nathan Klatt (AMLL) over (SRR) (For.) 285: Adam Klatt (AMLL) over Chris Smith (SRR) (Fall 5:04)

Nordic Skiing:

The Cathedral Girls Nordic Ski team finished 2nd among ten teams at the Detroit Lakes Invite. Emma Jamison was the individual medalist. Cece Jamison finished 5th, Lily Jamison came in 13th and Enya Scanlon was 20th overall.