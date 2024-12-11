High School Sports Results Tuesday December 10

Boys Hockey:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Fergus Falls 1

Cathedral 5, Alexandria 3

(Joey Gillespie had the game winner. Griffin Sturm scored twice, Bo Schmidt added a goal and Jaeger Wood finished the scoring with an empty-netter. John Hirschfeld had three assists for the Crusaders who are at Rock Ridge on Saturday.)

St. Cloud Crush 2, River Lakes 2 (overtime)

Girls Hockey:

Fergus Falls 2, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

River Lakes 7, St. Cloud Crush 2

(The Crush hosts Willmar tomorrow.)

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 81, Alexandria 76

Apollo 90, Detroit Lakes 68

(Azayah Washington led the Eagles with 26 points, 8 assists and 4 steals, Trevor Terfehr had 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists and Grayson Kaufman had13 points and 11 rebounds)

Brainerd 80, Tech 41

Sartell-St. Stephen 76, Willmar 43

(The Sabres led 38-14 at the half. Sartell was led by Maddox Lewis who scored 27 points. Sartell also got contributions from Bennett Bommersbach with 15, George Durrwachter with 10, and Brayden Simones with 9. Sartell is back in action on Friday night vs. Rogers. The Sabres improve to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the CLC.)

Fergus Falls 66, ROCORI 54

Kimball 78, Dassel-Cokato 69

Albany 88, Becker 48

(Zeke Austin led Albany with 25 points and Sam Hondl added 20)

Upsala 58, Little Falls 47

Blake 64, Annandale 60

St. Francis 64, Milaca 51

HLWW 93, Maple Lake 41

Heritage Christian 44, Melrose 35

Morris Area 68, Eden Valley-Watkins 45

Paynesville 54, Litchfield 53

Girls Basketball:

Pequot Lakes 54, Cathedral 43

(Sophia Sinclair led the Crusaders with 16 points and Ellie Voth added 15 points for Cathedral. The Crusaders play Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at Maple River on Friday.)

North Branch 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 29

Annandale 62, Foley 57

Little Falls 60, Albany 45

BBE 62, Kimball 52

Milaca 78, Pierz 53

ACGC 46, Maple Lake 45

Melrose 46, Benson 37

Holdingford 61, Paynesville 44

Royalton 58, Eden Valley-Watkins 33

Sauk Centre 57, West Central 39