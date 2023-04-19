High School Sports Results Tuesday April 18
The weather finally allowed for outside baseball and softball on grass fields. Here are the results from Tuesday April 18.
Baseball:
St. Cloud 3, Rocori 2
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 1
Kimball 6, Cathedral 5 (9 innings) (Tanner Staller had 3 hits and 2 runs scored for Cathedral)
Alexandria 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Princeton 9, Becker 3
Upsala-Swanville 20, St. John's Prep 3
Foley 10, Milaca 1
Albany 8, Holdingford 1
Melrose 5, West Central 1
Softball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Rocori 10, Willmar 2
Rocori 13, Willmar 3
St. Cloud 12, Fergus Falls 1
Cathedral 12, Milaca 2
Cathedral 16, Milaca 0
(Ella Voit went 3-4 with 2 RBIs for Cathedral)
Kimball 12, Maple Lake 1
Albany 4, Little Falls 2
LPGE 14, Royalton 3
Becker 6, Princeton 2
Big Lake 5, Monticello 4