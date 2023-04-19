High School Sports Results Tuesday April 18

The weather finally allowed for outside baseball and softball on grass fields. Here are the results from Tuesday April 18.

Baseball:

St. Cloud 3, Rocori 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 1

Kimball 6, Cathedral 5 (9 innings) (Tanner Staller had 3 hits and 2 runs scored for Cathedral)

Alexandria 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Princeton 9, Becker 3

Upsala-Swanville 20, St. John's Prep 3

Foley 10, Milaca 1

Albany 8, Holdingford 1

Melrose 5, West Central 1

Softball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Rocori 10, Willmar 2

Rocori 13, Willmar 3

St. Cloud 12, Fergus Falls 1

Cathedral 12, Milaca 2

Cathedral 16, Milaca 0

(Ella Voit went 3-4 with 2 RBIs for Cathedral)

Kimball 12, Maple Lake 1

Albany 4, Little Falls 2

LPGE 14, Royalton 3

Becker 6, Princeton 2

Big Lake 5, Monticello 4