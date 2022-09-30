High School Sports Results Thursday September 29

Cathedral-Volleyball-Court1 loading...

Volleyball:

Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(27-25, 25-20, 25-16)(Ava Athman had 10 kills and 5 blocks for Sauk Rapids-RIce)

Cathedral 3, Milaca 1

(25-17, 26-24, 24-26, 25-13)(Kayla Sexton had 22 kills and 11 digs and Ellie Kleinfelter added 5 kills and 16 digs for the Crusaders who improve to 11-6)

Rocori 3, Fergus Falls 0

(25-15, 25-6, 25-15)(Kate Holthaus had 13 kills and 4 digs and Ava Hirschfeld had 29 assists for Rocori).

Albany 3, Foley 0

Princeton 3, Big Lake 0

Kimball 3, Royalton 0

North Branch 3, Becker 0

Princeton 3, Big Lake 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Holdingford 1

BBE 3, Maple Lake 0

Zimmerman 3, Little Falls 1

Get our free mobile app

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 2, St. John's Prep 0

(Callie Jerzak and Hope Schueller each scored a goal for the Crusaders)

Brainerd 2, Tech 0

Alexandria 6, Apollo 0

Willmar 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Big Lake 3, Princeton 0

Zimmerman 11, Melrose 0

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 11, St. John's Prep 1

(Jack Stang scored 3 goals for the Crusaders)

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Moorhead 0

Rocori 2, Central Minnesota Christian 0

Apollo 2, Alexandria 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Willmar 2

Brainerd 2, Tech 0

Cambridge-Isanti 2, Becker 1

Big Lake 2, Princeton 1

Zimmerman 1, Melrose 0

Girls Tennis:

Alexandria 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

Foley 4, Chisago Lakes 3

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Cathedral/St. John's Prep Swim and Dive team won all 12 events enroute to a 117-68 win over Ogilvie/Mora. Olivia Scheeler won the 50 free and the 100 back and was part of two winning relays. Lizzy Eiynck won the 100 fly and was 2nd in the 50 free and Madelyn Doschadis was 2nd in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke and was part of two winning relays. The Crusaders are at Tech on Tuesday.

Boys Cross Country:

Cathedral finished 2nd among 18 teams at the Foley Invite. Henry Ebel came in 4th overall and Griffen Ward was 6th. The Crusaders run at Becker on Tuesday.