High School Sports Results Thursday September 19

Girls Soccer:

Little Falls 2, Apollo 1

(Apollo led 1-0 for most of the game but little Falls scored two late penalty kick goals. Apollo’s goal was scored by Leighton Engel and was assisted by Sydnee Stanoch. Reeghan Stevens played in goal, only giving up the two PKs. Apollo hosts Detroit Lakes Saturday at Mische Field).

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Alexandria 1

(Kennedi Gack got Sartell on the board first follwed by Mollie Statsick and Natalie Knotles. Sartell head coach Andrea Benninghoff says goalie Brynn Darling was awesome in the net along with her fellow defenders who also had a stellar night.)

Tech 8, Fergus Falls 1

(Tigers were led by a hat trick from Molly Burkstrand, 2 goals each from Maggie O’Hara and Izzy Frantesl and a goal from Iris Rodriguez.)

Cathedral 4, St. John's Prep 0

(Goals were scored by Aracely Arevalo, Amelia Newiger, Emily Schaupp, and Ava Engdahl. Cathedral's defense worked to only allow St. John's Prep one shot on goal. The Crusaders move to 7-2-1 on the year. Their next game is Tuesday, 9/24, when they host Albany at home at 7 pm.)

Albany 2, Melrose 0

(The goal in the first half for Albany was scored by Rowan Ellingson. Goal in the second half scored by Alexa Middendorf. Grace Kreuzer had 6 saves for Albany).

Boys Soccer:

Brainerd 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Willmar 2, ROCORI 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Alexandria 1

Cathedral 13, St. John's Prep 2

(Jack Stang had 4 goals and Jacob Oliver had 2 goals for Cathedral. St. Cloud Cathedral is (8-0-0 overall and 5-0-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference) and will host Providence Academy on Saturday at 11AM at Whitney Field.)

Melrose 3, Central MN Christian 0

Apollo vs Sartell Volleyball (photo courtesy of Karl Heine) Apollo vs Sartell Volleyball (photo courtesy of Karl Heine) loading...

Volleyball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Apollo 0

(25-10, 25-17, 25-9)(Gabi Schumann had 5 aces and 14 digs and Kaylee Rademacher and Gabby Schulte both with 9 assists for Sartell. The match was played at SCSU"s Halenbeck Hall)

ROCORI 3, Tech 0

(25-17, 25-22, 25-20)(Kate Holthaus had 23 kills and 22 digs, Mya Iten had 44 digs for ROCORI)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Fergus Falls 1

(23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18)(Lauren Schloe had 14 kills and 6 blocks and Stella Lambaere had 11 kills)

Pequot Lakes 3, Cathedral 0

(25-17, 25-20, 25-21)(Ellie Voth had 14 Kills , 11 Digs and1 Ace, Katie Reuter had 13 Digs, and Finley Polipnick had 6 Kills, 17 digs and 1 Ace for Cathedral)

Maple Lake 3, Holdingford 0

Albany 3, Milaca 0

(25-11, 25-15, 25-19)(Albany improves to 15-0, 6-0 GRC. For Albany; Ellery Ehresmann 29 set assists, 3 kills, 8/8 serving, 1 ace serve, 7 digs, 1 ace block, Hannah Klein 12 kills, 1 set assists, 11/11 serving, 1 ace serve, 8 digs, 3 ace blocks, Kelsey Lobitz 8 kills, 1 set assists, 7/8 serving, 1 ace serve, 2 digs, 1 ace block, Brynn Panek 5 kills, 8/8 serving, 2 ace serves, 1 dig, 2 ace blocks).

Foley 3, Pierz 1

Sauk Centre 3, BOLD 0

Melrose 3, Morris Area 2

Girls Tennis:

Foley 6, Pierz 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Olivia Sauer, Foley def. Olivia Thielen, Pierz, 6-1 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 - Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley def. Addie Thielen, Pierz, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Lydia Anderson, Foley def. Sam Hoheisel, Pierz, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 - Alaina Miller, Foley def. Adi Tomala, Pierz, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Anna Dahlstrom, Foley - Emily Rahm, Foley def. Madelyn Kessler, Pierz - Clara Tax, Pierz, 2-6 , 6-4 , 10-5 ;

No. 2 - Abbie Virnig, Pierz - Evalie Gall, Pierz def. Chloe Bechtold, Foley - Ashlyn Gapinski, Foley, 6-1 , 4-6 , 10-3 ;

No. 3 - Megan Cielinski, Foley - Sage Greenwaldt, Foley def. Kansas Block, Pierz - Laura Young, Pierz, 7-5 , 6-3 , -;

Girls Swimming/Diving:

ROCORI 102, Apollo-Cathedral-St. John's Prep 82

(Elizabeth Krueger was part of the winning 200 Medley relay and the 2nd place 200 free relay. They host Albany next Friday.)