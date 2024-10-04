High School Sports Results Thursday October 3

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Brainerd 9, ROCORI 0

Willmar 4, Apollo 1

(Leighton Engel had Apollo’s lone goal, assisted by Sydnee Stanoch. The loss was the final regular season game for the Eagles and will begin playoffs on Wednesday, site and opponent TBD.)

Providence Academy 3, Cathedral 2

(Bayley Schneider scored both Cathedral goals, and Aubrey Lesnau had 19 saves on the night. Cathedral finishes the regular season 11-4-1 and will open up Section 8A play at home on Thursday, against the winner of a play-in game on Tuesday.)

St. John's Prep 2, Albany 0

(Both goals for Prep were scored in the second half. Grace Kreuzer had 8 saves for Albany).

Little Falls 1, Melrose 0

Boys Soccer:

Tech 0, Moorhead 0

(Tech head coach Dan Stoterau "Out of the gate Moorhead came ready to play with some nice possession and defending. We eventually found our offensive rhythm, but it was a little too late in the second half to get a goal.")

Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

ROCORI 2, Brainerd 2

(Jayden Garcia and Noah Mick scored for the Spartans.)

Cathedral 4, Minnewaska 0

(Jacob Oliver had 3 goals and 1 assist and Daniel Lee scored a goal for Cathedral. St. Cloud Cathedral (15-0-0 overall and 8-0-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference) host Bemidji on Saturday at Noon at Whitney Field.)

Melrose 4, Little Falls 3

Volleyball:

Alexandria 3, ROCORI 2

(25-19, 23-25, 16-25, 25-11, 12-15)(For ROCORI; Ashlyn Fuchs had 17 kills, Kate Holthaus 18 kills, Kate Vanerp 12 kills)

Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

(25-22, 24-26, 22-25, 19-25)(Josie Anderson had 14 kills and 12 digs and Lauren Schloe had 11 kills and 7 blocks for the Storm)

Cathedral 3, Pierz 0

(25-16, 25-14, 25-21)(For Cathedral; Sophia Sinclair - 13 Kills / 3 Digs / 2 Blocks, Ellie Voth 12 Kills / 10 Digs / 4 Blocks / 3 Aces, Katie Reuter - 17 Digs, Izzy Meyers - 1 Ace / 5 digs / 17 set assists. Cathedral is 7-12)

Albany 3, Foley 0

(25-10, 25-15, 25-21)(For Albany; Ellery Ehresmann 33 set assists, 3 kills, 12/13 serving, 2 ace serves, 9 digs, Hannah Klein 11 kills, 9/10 serving, 1 ace block, 11 digs, Brynn Panek 11 kills, 1 dig, 4/5 serving, Kelsey Lobitz 10 kills, 1 set assists, 9/12 serving, 1 ace serve, 7 digs, Kiley Lange 5 kills, 5/5 serving, 1 ace serve, 2 digs. Albany improves to 22-2, 10-0 GRC)

Princeton 3, Becker 0

Annandale 3, HLWW 1

Royalton 3, Holdingford 1

Maple Lake 3, BBE 1

Minnewaska 3, Melrose 0

Watertown-Mayer 3, Litchfield 0

Sauk Centre 3, Morris Area 0

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 6, ROCORI 1

(Crush Singles Winners: Paige Tarrolly, June Streit, Kayla Cai, Olivia Erickson; Doubles Winners: Sadie Mclean/Sophia Erickson, Karly Backes/Katie Pfeiffer. The Crush will play Bemidji next Friday in the Section semi-finals. Play will begin at 10:30 at Sta-fit.)