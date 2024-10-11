High School Sports Results Thursday October 10

Boys Soccer:

Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals

Buffalo 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Elk River 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Bemidji 5, Brainerd 0

Moorhead 5, STMA 3

Section 8-2-A Quarterfinals

Tech 2, Little Falls 0

(Tech's goals...Samuel Berrio-Cardenas scores unassisted, Carlos Iribarren scores and was assisted by Gavin Gaetz. Tech head coach Dan Stoterau "Little Falls came out diciplined and executed a tough defensive strategy we haven't seen to this level all year. At halftime we talked about being intense while having the patience to not play rushed. Thankfully, freshman Samuel Berrio-Cardenas finally broke through for us and Carlos Iribarren secured the second goal".)

Apollo 5, ROCORI 2

(Apollo play at Tech Tuesday)

Alexandria 3, Becker 2

Willmar 10, Detroit Lakes 0

Section 8-1-A Quarterfinals

Cathedral 6, St. John's Prep 0

(Jacob Oliver scored 3 goals, Connor Stockman had 1 goal and 3 assists and Mason Layne scored 1 goal for Cathedral. The Crusaders will host Melrose Saturday at 1pm at Whitney Field)

Melrose 2, Central Minnesota Christian 1

Girls Soccer:

Section 8-1-A Quarterfinals

Cathedral 8, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0

Albany 1, St. John's Prep 0

(The Goal was scored in extra time by Bekah Domke to win it. Grace Kreuzer had 10 saves for Albany).

Football:

Holy Angels 44, ROCORI 27

Volleyball:

ROCORI 3, Fergus Falls 0

(25-12, 25-20, 25-13)(Kate Holthaus led ROCORI with 22 kills).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Willmar 1

(25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20)(Wendi Peterson had 11 kills and 12 blocks, Lauren Schloe had 8 kills and 12 blocks and Josie Anderson had 11 kills for the Storm).

Tech 3, Brainerd 2

(25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 19-25, 15-8)(Miracle Jensen had 35 kills, Izzy Glieden had 59 set assists and Amber Kilanowski had 12 kills for Tech. Tech is 7-4 in the conference and 15-7-1 overall. Tech finishes their regular season next Monday at Little Falls.)

Monticello 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0

(25-19, 25-18, 25-16)(For Cathedral; Sophia Sinclair - 11 Kills, Ellie Voth 12 Kills / 3 Blocks / 3 Aces / 6 Digs, Maddy Schroeder - 14 Kills / 1 Block. Cathedral is 8-13)

Foley 3, Pequot Lakes 0

BBE 3, Royalton 1

Milaca 3, Pierz 0

Sauk Centre 3, Montevideo 0

West Central 3, Melrose 1

Kimball 3, Holdingford 0

Maple Lake 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

HLWW 3, Litchfield 2

Annandale 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake 1