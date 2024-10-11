High School Sports Results Thursday October 10
Boys Soccer:
Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals
Buffalo 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Elk River 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
Bemidji 5, Brainerd 0
Moorhead 5, STMA 3
Section 8-2-A Quarterfinals
Tech 2, Little Falls 0
(Tech's goals...Samuel Berrio-Cardenas scores unassisted, Carlos Iribarren scores and was assisted by Gavin Gaetz. Tech head coach Dan Stoterau "Little Falls came out diciplined and executed a tough defensive strategy we haven't seen to this level all year. At halftime we talked about being intense while having the patience to not play rushed. Thankfully, freshman Samuel Berrio-Cardenas finally broke through for us and Carlos Iribarren secured the second goal".)
Apollo 5, ROCORI 2
(Apollo play at Tech Tuesday)
Alexandria 3, Becker 2
Willmar 10, Detroit Lakes 0
Section 8-1-A Quarterfinals
Cathedral 6, St. John's Prep 0
(Jacob Oliver scored 3 goals, Connor Stockman had 1 goal and 3 assists and Mason Layne scored 1 goal for Cathedral. The Crusaders will host Melrose Saturday at 1pm at Whitney Field)
Melrose 2, Central Minnesota Christian 1
Girls Soccer:
Section 8-1-A Quarterfinals
Cathedral 8, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0
Albany 1, St. John's Prep 0
(The Goal was scored in extra time by Bekah Domke to win it. Grace Kreuzer had 10 saves for Albany).
Football:
Holy Angels 44, ROCORI 27
Volleyball:
ROCORI 3, Fergus Falls 0
(25-12, 25-20, 25-13)(Kate Holthaus led ROCORI with 22 kills).
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Willmar 1
(25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20)(Wendi Peterson had 11 kills and 12 blocks, Lauren Schloe had 8 kills and 12 blocks and Josie Anderson had 11 kills for the Storm).
Tech 3, Brainerd 2
(25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 19-25, 15-8)(Miracle Jensen had 35 kills, Izzy Glieden had 59 set assists and Amber Kilanowski had 12 kills for Tech. Tech is 7-4 in the conference and 15-7-1 overall. Tech finishes their regular season next Monday at Little Falls.)
Monticello 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0
(25-19, 25-18, 25-16)(For Cathedral; Sophia Sinclair - 11 Kills, Ellie Voth 12 Kills / 3 Blocks / 3 Aces / 6 Digs, Maddy Schroeder - 14 Kills / 1 Block. Cathedral is 8-13)
Foley 3, Pequot Lakes 0
BBE 3, Royalton 1
Milaca 3, Pierz 0
Sauk Centre 3, Montevideo 0
West Central 3, Melrose 1
Kimball 3, Holdingford 0
Maple Lake 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 1
HLWW 3, Litchfield 2
Annandale 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake 1