High School Sports Results: Thursday May 19

Baseball:

Brainerd 1, St. Cloud 0

Foley 5, Cathedral 2

(John Hawkins had a two run home run in the 2nd inning, the Crusaders lone hit in the game. Talen Braegelman pitched well, giving up just five hits over six innings).

Kimball 4, Maple Lake 3

Albany 8, Mora 3

Today's Schedule:

Rocori at Detroit Lakes

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Monticello

STMA at Sartell-St. Stephen

Softball:

Cathedral 9, Mora 1

Cathedral 8, Mora 1

(Katherine Bell had 3 hits in game 1. Ella Voit, Rachel Dingmann and Summer Zamora each had 2 RBIs for the Crusaders. In game 2 Rachel Voit, McKenna Buckentine and Summer Zamora each had 2 hits)

Fergus Falls 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 7

Fergus Falls 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Rocori 6, Little Falls 0

Upsala 11, Kimball 4

Holdingford 11, Osakis 5

Eden Valley-Watkins 13, Royalton 0

Today's Schedule:

Rocori at Fergus Falls

Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead

St. Cloud at Willmar

Zimmerman at Cathedral