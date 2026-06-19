The St. Cloud Rox were swept in a day/night doubleheader with the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 18th in North Dakota. The Rox are now 15-10 on the season.

GAME ONE RECAP

The Rox fell in the morning matchup by a 4-3 final score.

St. Cloud took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Jackson Legg's base hit drove home Aidan Mouton and Cole Decker. The Rox made the score 3-0 on a Decker RBI single that plated Mouton.

However, the Larks made the score 3-2 with a pair of runs in the fourth, then took the lead with two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the eventual 4-3 lead.

The Rox pounded out 11 hits and walked six times as a team in the game one loss. Legg finished 2-4 with a walk and two runs batted in.

GAME TWO RECAP

The Larks took a game two pitcher's duel by a 1-0 final score.

St. Cloud spoiled a great start from Tyler Phenow, who allowed just one run on eight hits while striking out five Larks batters. The Rox managed just six hits in game two, all singles, while drawing three walks.

UP NEXT FOR THE ROX

The Rox will wrap up their road trip with another game in Bismarck on Friday night before returning home for a six-game homestand beginning on Saturday night at Joe Faber Field.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.