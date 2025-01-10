High School Sports Results Thursday January 9
Boys Hockey:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, River Lakes 4
Hermantown 6, Cathedral 0
(Hermantown is ranked #2 in the state)
St. Cloud Crush 8, Fergus Falls 7
Girls Hockey:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1, River Lakes 0
Boys Basketball:
Apollo 77, Tech 59
(Azayah Washington led Apollo with 38 points, 6 rebounds, 7assists and 3 steals, De’Anthony Sells added 12 points and 6 rebounds, Johan Laumeyer had 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, and Trevor Terfehr 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals).
Sauk Rapids-Rice 72, Sartell-St. Stephen 50
Brainerd 61, ROCORI 40
Upsala 78, St. John's Prep 35
(Senior Michael DeMars led the Johnnies in scoring with 14 points.)
Holdingford 80, Royalton 50
Eden Valley-Watkins 66, Maple Lake 51
Watertown-Mayer 49, Annandale 44
Kimball 74, Paynesville 69
Sauk Centre 45, Melrose 41
ACGC 65, BBE 38
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral 69, Melrose 57
(Keira Alexander's 25 points (5 3's) led the Crusaders to their second victory of the year over Melrose. Sophia Sinclair returned to the line up after illness and added 17 with Katie Pfeiffer chipping in 10. Cathedral played without senior leader Ellie Voth sidelined by an ankle injury. Cathedral moves to 8-7 and plays at Pierz on Thursday.)
Dassel-Cokato 96, Sauk Rapids-Rice 37
East Central 79, St. John's Prep 35
ACGC 48, Litchfield 34
Royalton 71, Paynesville 49
Watertown-Mayer 65, Annandale 57
Eden Valley-Watkins 65, Maple Lake 32
Dance:
Cathedral won the Granite Ridge Conference Championship for the 13th straight year, sweeping both the Jazz and Kick competitions at Pierz. Abby Silver, Natalie Granowski, Mary Watry, and Maddie Baldwin were named All-Conference in Jazz. In Kick, Mary Watry, Lindsay Paul, Bayley Schneider, and Abby Silver received All-Conference honors.
Boys Swimming/Diving:
Sartell-St. Stephen 103, Cathedral-Tech-ROCORI-Becker 81
(In Diving, Dom Kremer was 3rd and Rhys Mohs finished 4th. Joey Krueger was 2nd in the 200 IM and 500 free.)
Wrestling:
New London-Spicer 42, Tech-Apollo-Cathedral-Granite City Baptist 33
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 33, Tech-Apollo-Cathedral-Granite City Baptist 31
(Jack Hamak had two wins on the night – one at 127# and the other at 133#.)
Friday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Rock Ridge
Detroit Lakes at Sauk Rapids-Rice
River Lakes at Princeton
Girls Basketball:
ROCORI at Willmar
St. Cloud Crush at Fergus Falls
Sartell-St. Stephen at Alexandria