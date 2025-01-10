High School Sports Results Thursday January 9

Boys Hockey:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, River Lakes 4

Hermantown 6, Cathedral 0

(Hermantown is ranked #2 in the state)

St. Cloud Crush 8, Fergus Falls 7

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1, River Lakes 0

Boys Basketball:

Apollo 77, Tech 59

(Azayah Washington led Apollo with 38 points, 6 rebounds, 7assists and 3 steals, De’Anthony Sells added 12 points and 6 rebounds, Johan Laumeyer had 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, and Trevor Terfehr 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 72, Sartell-St. Stephen 50

Brainerd 61, ROCORI 40

Upsala 78, St. John's Prep 35

(Senior Michael DeMars led the Johnnies in scoring with 14 points.)

Holdingford 80, Royalton 50

Eden Valley-Watkins 66, Maple Lake 51

Watertown-Mayer 49, Annandale 44

Kimball 74, Paynesville 69

Sauk Centre 45, Melrose 41

ACGC 65, BBE 38

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 69, Melrose 57

(Keira Alexander's 25 points (5 3's) led the Crusaders to their second victory of the year over Melrose. Sophia Sinclair returned to the line up after illness and added 17 with Katie Pfeiffer chipping in 10. Cathedral played without senior leader Ellie Voth sidelined by an ankle injury. Cathedral moves to 8-7 and plays at Pierz on Thursday.)

Dassel-Cokato 96, Sauk Rapids-Rice 37

East Central 79, St. John's Prep 35

ACGC 48, Litchfield 34

Royalton 71, Paynesville 49

Watertown-Mayer 65, Annandale 57

Eden Valley-Watkins 65, Maple Lake 32

Dance:

Cathedral won the Granite Ridge Conference Championship for the 13th straight year, sweeping both the Jazz and Kick competitions at Pierz. Abby Silver, Natalie Granowski, Mary Watry, and Maddie Baldwin were named All-Conference in Jazz. In Kick, Mary Watry, Lindsay Paul, Bayley Schneider, and Abby Silver received All-Conference honors.

Boys Swimming/Diving:

Sartell-St. Stephen 103, Cathedral-Tech-ROCORI-Becker 81

(In Diving, Dom Kremer was 3rd and Rhys Mohs finished 4th. Joey Krueger was 2nd in the 200 IM and 500 free.)

Wrestling:

New London-Spicer 42, Tech-Apollo-Cathedral-Granite City Baptist 33

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 33, Tech-Apollo-Cathedral-Granite City Baptist 31

(Jack Hamak had two wins on the night – one at 127# and the other at 133#.)

Friday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Rock Ridge

Detroit Lakes at Sauk Rapids-Rice

River Lakes at Princeton

Girls Basketball:

ROCORI at Willmar

St. Cloud Crush at Fergus Falls

Sartell-St. Stephen at Alexandria