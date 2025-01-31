High School Sports Results Thursday January 30
Girls Basketball:
St. Cloud Crush 55, Sauk Rapids-Rice 18
Fergus Falls 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 37
Detroit Lakes 69, ROCORI 45
Foley 79, Pierz 67
BBE 59, Holdingford 52
Royalton 50, Kimball 24
St. John's Prep 70, Math & Science 24
(Claudia Ruzanic scored 20 points and Miranda Meyer had 14 to pace the Johnnies. 11 different players scored for St. John's Prep).
Little Falls 72, Zimmerman 51
ACGC 54, Eden Valley-Watkins 37
Paynesville 70, Maple Lake 44
Pequot Lakes 55, Milaca 43
Boys Basketball:
Cathedral 65, Osakis 62
(Sal Camara led Cathedral with 17 points and Micah Nwachukwu added 13 points for the Crusaders. Cathedral led 43-28 at halftime. Owen Grove made a pair of 3-pointers to spark a first half run)
Holdingford 85, Foley 42
Morris 56, Melrose 37
BBE 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 62
Boys Hockey:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Alexandria 2
Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Detroit Lakes 2
River Lakes 7, Little Falls 5
Becker-Big Lake 4, Moose Lake 3
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush 4, Willmar 3
Alexandria 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1
Friday's Schedule:
Boys Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria, 7:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM
Tech at Brainerd
Apollo at Detroit Lakes
Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar
Fergus Falls at ROCORI
Girls Basketball:
Moorhead at St. Cloud Crush
Boys Hockey:
Duluth Denfeld at Sartell-St. Stephen
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Chisago Lakes
Wahpeton-Breckenridge at River Lakes