High School Sports Results Thursday January 30

Girls Basketball:

St. Cloud Crush 55, Sauk Rapids-Rice 18

Fergus Falls 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 37

Detroit Lakes 69, ROCORI 45

Foley 79, Pierz 67

BBE 59, Holdingford 52

Royalton 50, Kimball 24

St. John's Prep 70, Math & Science 24

(Claudia Ruzanic scored 20 points and Miranda Meyer had 14 to pace the Johnnies. 11 different players scored for St. John's Prep).

Little Falls 72, Zimmerman 51

ACGC 54, Eden Valley-Watkins 37

Paynesville 70, Maple Lake 44

Pequot Lakes 55, Milaca 43

Boys Basketball:

Cathedral 65, Osakis 62

(Sal Camara led Cathedral with 17 points and Micah Nwachukwu added 13 points for the Crusaders. Cathedral led 43-28 at halftime. Owen Grove made a pair of 3-pointers to spark a first half run)

Holdingford 85, Foley 42

Morris 56, Melrose 37

BBE 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 62

Boys Hockey:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Alexandria 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Detroit Lakes 2

River Lakes 7, Little Falls 5

Becker-Big Lake 4, Moose Lake 3

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush 4, Willmar 3

Alexandria 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

Friday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria, 7:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM

Tech at Brainerd

Apollo at Detroit Lakes

Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar

Fergus Falls at ROCORI

Girls Basketball:

Moorhead at St. Cloud Crush

Boys Hockey:

Duluth Denfeld at Sartell-St. Stephen

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Chisago Lakes

Wahpeton-Breckenridge at River Lakes