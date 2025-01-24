High School Sports Results Thursday January 23

Boys Hockey:

Moorhead 6, St. Cloud Crush 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Fergus Falls 4

(Bryden Prelvitz scored 2 goals and had 2 assists for the Storm. Vincent Murn had a goal and 2 assists and Hunter Behling had a goal and an assist for Sauk Rapids)

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3, Fergus Falls 2

St. Cloud 6, River Lakes 3

(St. Cloud has won 4 straight. Liz Bell had two goals and an assist and Jordan Bovy stopped 33 shots in goal.)

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 89, ROCORI 54

(Izayah Cook led the Storm with 16 points, Hudson Omoke had 15 points, and Keller Hanson had 14 points. Grant Tylutki led ROCORI with 17 points and Brody Woods had 11 points).

Sartell-St. Stephen 78, Apollo 73

(Azayah Washington led Apollo with 43 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. Jaylen Ashfeld added 18 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assist and Trevor Terfehr had 8 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists for the Eagles).

Alexandria 112, Tech 55

Pequot Lakes 62, Cathedral 47

(Micah Nwachukwu led Cathedral with 16 points and Sal Camara had 10 points. Cathedral plays at Pierz Tuesday).

St. John's Prep 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 56

(The Johnnies were led in scoring by sophomore Breck Richter with 21 points. Senior Michael DeMars finished with 19 points and 17 rebounds.)

Albany 59, Little Falls 26

(Zeke Austin led Albany with 21 points)

Becker 82, Chisago Lakes 55

Kimball 69, ACGC 55

Royalton 71, Maple Lake 30

Paynesville 70, BBE 55

Holdingford 74, Eden Valley-Watkins 61

Pierz 79, Milaca 70

Girls Basketball:

Becker 63, Chisago Lakes 15

Kimball 56, HLWW 41

Litchfield 59, Paynesville 43

Melrose 62, Morris 61

Royalton 58, Upsala 47

Pequot Lakes 47, Little Falls 23

Boys Swimming/Diving:

Tech-Cathedral-ROCORI-Becker 96, Sauk Rapids-Rice 90

(Joey Krueger finished 3rd in the 500 free and was part of the 2nd place 400 free relay that helped secure the win. Rhys Mohs and Dom Kremer were 3rd and 4th respectively in diving.)

Gymnastics:

St. Cloud Crush 140.25, Willmar 130.95

Friday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Apollo at Pequot Lakes

Girls Basketball:

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice

ROCORI at Sartell-St. Stephen

Detroit Lakes at St. Cloud Crush

Cathedral at Pequot Lakes