High School Sports Results Thursday January 2

Boys Hockey:

Alexandria 4, St. Cloud Crush 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Elk River-Zimmerman 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Litchfield 4

River Lakes 7, Fergus Falls 5

Girls Hockey:

Alexandria 6, St. Cloud Crush 1

Fergus Falls 6, River Lakes 2

Boys Basketball:

STMA 79, Becker 50

Hermantown 65, Milaca 62

Little Falls 58, Pillager 53

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 17

(The Sabres had 12 players score in the win led by Gabi Schumann with 16. Greta Crandall and Kennedy Lewis each added 10. Back on the road tomorrow for a section game at Elk River.)

Alexandria 95, ROCORI 33

Royalton 54, Albany 30

(Haylie Wolbeck led Royalton with 15 points, Alise Shoenrock added 14 points and Chloe Reedy added 13 points. Lylah Findley led Albany with 7 points).

Annandale 55, Norwood-Young America 54

New London-Spicer 83, Litchfield 45

Boys Swimming/Diving:

The Tech-Cathedral-ROCORI-Becker Boys Swim and Dive team picked up a win in its first dual meet of the season, beating Detroit Lakes 115-70. Joey Krueger was 2nd in the 200 IM and the 500 yard free. They host Sartell on Thursday.

Friday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

ROCORI at Alexandria

Brainerd at Apollo

Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7:15, 7:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM

Sartell-St. Stephen at Detroit Lakes

Becker at Cathedral

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River

Boys Hockey:

River Lakes at Wahpeton-Breckenridge

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Moorhead