High School Sports Results Thursday January 16

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Alexandria 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Prairie Center 3 (Sauk Centre area)

Northern Lakes 1, River Lakes 0

Girls Hockey:

Alexandria 2, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

St. Cloud 1, Buffalo 0

River Lakes 4, Minnesota River 0 (St. Peter area)

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 87, Elk River 63

Staples-Motley 90, Royalton 62

Parnassus 83, Maple Lake 61

Princeton 88, Milaca 64

Morris 80, Paynesville 42

Eden Valley-Watkins 49, New London-Spicer 39

Girls Basketball:

ROCORI 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46

Brainerd 76, St. Cloud 25

Cathedral 52, Pierz 43

(Sophia Sinclair had 20 points for Cathedral and Keira Alexander played an excellent defensive game and added 8 points. Cathedral hosts Little Falls on Tuesday.)

Albany 54, Milaca 50

Swanville 85, St. John's Prep 35

(Miranda Meyer led Johnnies with 11 points)

New London-Spicer 69, Eden Valley-Watkins 32

Royalton 62, BBE 53

Kimball 56, Holdingford 52

Sauk Centre 57, Melrose 31

Foley 44, Little Falls 41

Friday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Tech at Fergus Falls

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen

Willmar at ROCORI

Apollo at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Little Falls at Cathedral

Girls Basketball:

Royalton at St. Cloud Crush

Boys Hockey:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen

Cathedral at Holy Family