High School Sports Results Thursday January 16
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Alexandria 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Prairie Center 3 (Sauk Centre area)
Northern Lakes 1, River Lakes 0
Girls Hockey:
Alexandria 2, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1
St. Cloud 1, Buffalo 0
River Lakes 4, Minnesota River 0 (St. Peter area)
Boys Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 87, Elk River 63
Staples-Motley 90, Royalton 62
Parnassus 83, Maple Lake 61
Princeton 88, Milaca 64
Morris 80, Paynesville 42
Eden Valley-Watkins 49, New London-Spicer 39
Girls Basketball:
ROCORI 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46
Brainerd 76, St. Cloud 25
Cathedral 52, Pierz 43
(Sophia Sinclair had 20 points for Cathedral and Keira Alexander played an excellent defensive game and added 8 points. Cathedral hosts Little Falls on Tuesday.)
Albany 54, Milaca 50
Swanville 85, St. John's Prep 35
(Miranda Meyer led Johnnies with 11 points)
New London-Spicer 69, Eden Valley-Watkins 32
Royalton 62, BBE 53
Kimball 56, Holdingford 52
Sauk Centre 57, Melrose 31
Foley 44, Little Falls 41
Friday's Schedule:
Boys Basketball:
Tech at Fergus Falls
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
Willmar at ROCORI
Apollo at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Little Falls at Cathedral
Girls Basketball:
Royalton at St. Cloud Crush
Boys Hockey:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen
Cathedral at Holy Family