High School Sports Results Thursday February 6

Boys Basketball:

Apollo 74, Fergus Falls 69

(Azayah Washington led Apollo with 27 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 stealts, and 1 block, Namarian Fields had18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals, and Jaylen Ashfeld had 19 points, 1 rebound, 5 assists.)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 78, Brainerd 62

(Hudson Omoke joined Keller Hanson and Spencer Swenson as 1,000 point scorers earlier this week. The Storm are 16-5 and will host Tech next Thursday at 7:15. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM)

Cathedral 72, Foley 67

Monticello 80, ROCORI 57

Albany 75, Melrose 34

(Zeke Austin led Albany with 16 points and Sam Hondl had 14 points).

ACGC 70, Royalton 64

Kimball 81, Maple Lake 36

Holdingford 98, BBE 80

Hibbing 83, Pierz 79

Girls Basketball:

Brainerd 73, Sartell-St. Stephen 46

(The Sabres trailed by 8 at the half, but couldn’t keep up with the high powered offense of the Warriors in the 2nd half. Greta Crandall led Sartell with 13 points and Kennedy Lewis added 12 off the bench.)

Holdingford 57, Maple Lake 47

Royalton 63, Kimball 39

Becker 89, Zimmerman 37

New London-Spicer 68, Albany 23

Sauk Centre 73, Montevideo 39

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Brainerd 2

Alexandria 4, St. Cloud Crush 1

Cathedral 5, Totino-Grace 3

Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 3 (overtime)

Detroit Lakes 2, Little Falls 2 (overtime)

Northern Edge 2, Becker-Big Lake 1

Wrestling:

Dassel-Cokato 60, Sauk Rapids-Rice 12

(107: Paxton Peterson (DCL) over (SRR) (For.) 114: Isaac Kalkbrenner (DCL) over (SRR) (For.) 121: Carter Barz (SRR) over Max Buschette (DCL) (Fall 5:24) 127: Bryce Ness (SRR) over Gavin Freitag (DCL) (Fall 3:02) 133: Evan Block (DCL) over Dylan Gapinski (SRR) (TF 17-2 0:00) 139: Anthony Briseno (DCL) over Carter Pesta (SRR) (Fall 3:28) 145: Gavin Terning (DCL) over (SRR) (For.) 152: Owen Culbertson (DCL) over Brody Schraut (SRR) (MD 10-2) 160: Branden Aho (DCL) over (SRR) (For.) 172: Ty Penk (DCL) over Christian Nelson (SRR) (Fall 1:25) 189: Calvin Rannow (DCL) over Isaac Thiele (SRR) (Fall 1:37) 215: OJ Winston (DCL) over Chris Smith (SRR) (Dec 7-5) 285: Mason Corbin (DCL) over Taylin Nahouakhong (SRR) (Fall 1:09)

Friday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

ROCORI at Sartell-St. Stephen

Detroit Lakes at Tech

Girls Basketball:

St. Cloud Crush at ROCORi

Foley at Cathedral