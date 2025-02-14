High School Sports Results Thursday February 13
Boys Hockey:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 14, Northern Lakes 0
Totino-Grace 7, St. Cloud Crush 1
Boys Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 83, Tech 46
(Sauk Rapids-Rice had 5 players in double figures, led by Senior Spencer Swenson's 23 points. The Storm led 52-30 at halftime and limited Tech to just 16 second half points. The Tigers were led by Drew Leiser's 17 points.)
Cathedral 68, Melrose 62
(Cathedral was led by Micah Nwachukwu with 21 points and Sal Camara had 16 points. Cathedral is 16-7)
Albany 63, Osakis 25
(Zeke Austin led Albany with 16 points and Sam Hondl added 13 points for the Huskies)
Upsala 81, St. John's Prep 46
(The Johnnies were led by Senior Michael Demars with 13 points and 7 rebounds.)
Annandale 57, Litchfield 36
Sauk Centre 69, Foley 43
Pierz 60, Little Falls 51
Girls Basketball:
Detroit Lakes 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 37
Fergus Falls 69, St. Cloud Crush 21
Alexandria 70, Sartell-St. Stephen 39
(Sartell was led by Kennedy Lewis, Marni Koosmann, and Gabi Schumann with 6 points apiece in the loss. Alexandria was led by Hadley Thul with 19. Sartell head coach Katie Martin says "Sabres struggled to find any rhythm offensively").
Willmar 70, ROCORI 35
Eden Valley-Watkins 50, Holdingford 42
Kimball 73, Maple Lake 37
Eagle Ridge Academy 71, St. John's Prep 38
Albany 59, Becker 50
Royalton 60, Paynesville 33
Little Falls 56, Pierz 40
Mound Westonka 63, Litchfield 56
Friday's Schedule:
Girls Hockey:
Section 2-A Final
River Lakes vs. Willmar, 7pm @ Alexandria
Boys Basketball:
Tech at Willmar
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls, 7:15, 7:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM
Alexandria at ROCORI
Apollo at Brainerd
Detroit Lakes at Sartell-St. Stephen
Girls Basketball:
Annandale at Cathedral
Buffalo at Sauk Rapids-Rice