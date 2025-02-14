High School Sports Results Thursday February 13

146961590 Think Stock loading...

Boys Hockey:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 14, Northern Lakes 0

Totino-Grace 7, St. Cloud Crush 1

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 83, Tech 46

(Sauk Rapids-Rice had 5 players in double figures, led by Senior Spencer Swenson's 23 points. The Storm led 52-30 at halftime and limited Tech to just 16 second half points. The Tigers were led by Drew Leiser's 17 points.)

Cathedral 68, Melrose 62

(Cathedral was led by Micah Nwachukwu with 21 points and Sal Camara had 16 points. Cathedral is 16-7)

Albany 63, Osakis 25

(Zeke Austin led Albany with 16 points and Sam Hondl added 13 points for the Huskies)

Upsala 81, St. John's Prep 46

(The Johnnies were led by Senior Michael Demars with 13 points and 7 rebounds.)

Annandale 57, Litchfield 36

Sauk Centre 69, Foley 43

Pierz 60, Little Falls 51

Girls Basketball:

Detroit Lakes 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 37

Fergus Falls 69, St. Cloud Crush 21

Alexandria 70, Sartell-St. Stephen 39

(Sartell was led by Kennedy Lewis, Marni Koosmann, and Gabi Schumann with 6 points apiece in the loss. Alexandria was led by Hadley Thul with 19. Sartell head coach Katie Martin says "Sabres struggled to find any rhythm offensively").

Willmar 70, ROCORI 35

Eden Valley-Watkins 50, Holdingford 42

Kimball 73, Maple Lake 37

Eagle Ridge Academy 71, St. John's Prep 38

Albany 59, Becker 50

Royalton 60, Paynesville 33

Little Falls 56, Pierz 40

Mound Westonka 63, Litchfield 56

Friday's Schedule:

Girls Hockey:

Section 2-A Final

River Lakes vs. Willmar, 7pm @ Alexandria

Boys Basketball:

Tech at Willmar

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls, 7:15, 7:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM

Alexandria at ROCORI

Apollo at Brainerd

Detroit Lakes at Sartell-St. Stephen

Girls Basketball:

Annandale at Cathedral

Buffalo at Sauk Rapids-Rice