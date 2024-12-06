High School Sports Results Thursday December 5

Boys Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 78, Tech 48

(Sartell jumped out to a 38-19 lead at the break. Sartell had three players in double figures led by Maddox Lewis with 25, Bennett Bommersbach with 17, and George Durrwachter with 11. Andrew Nelson led the Sabres on the glass with 8 rebounds and Bommersbach contributed 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Sartell (2-0) is back in action at home on Tuesday night vs. Willmar.)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 86, Willmar 52

ROCORI 73, Apollo 62

Holdingford 83, St. John's Prep 34

(Senior Michael DeMars led the Johnnies in scoring with 14 points.)

Melrose 62, Foley 38

Annandale 82, Big Lake 62

Morris 90, Litchfield 36

Osakis 79, Paynesville 50

Pierz 85, Swanville 68

Minnewaska 64, BBE 47

Get our free mobile app

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 63, Holy Family 59

(Trailing 21-3 Cathedral upped their defense to cut the lead to 1 at half (29-28) and carried that momentum into the second half to pick up the win. Cathedral head caoch Cathy Matuska says Emily Schaupp's intensity on defense was a key to victory. Cathedral had 3 players in double figures. Sophia Sinclair with 25, Mckenna Buckentine with 12 and Keira Alexander with a double double 11 points and 10 rebounds.)

Bemidji 97, Sauk Rapids-Rice 23

Annandale 61, Albany 48

Delano 76, Becker 48

Foley 62, Kimball 52

Milaca 71, Upsala 51

Dassel-Cokato 82, Eden Valley-Watkins 55

Boys Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush 2, Brainerd 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Willmar 0

Cathedral 7, Gentry Academy 6

(Jaeger Wood scored the game winner with 1:04 remaining in regulation. Caden Johnson and Joey Gillespie each scored 2 goals and Bo Schmidt and Eli Van Heel had their first varsity goals).

River Lakes 6, Hutchinson 5

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2, Willmar 2 (overtime)

St. Cloud Crush 3, Brainerd-Little Falls 2

(Reese Ruska had scored 2 goals for the Crush. Jordan Bovy had 24 saves for St. Cloud.)