High School Sports Results Thursday December 26
Boys Hockey:
Granite City Showcase @ the MAC in St. Cloud
Monticello 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Bemidji 6, St. Cloud Crush 2
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4, Luverne 1
Cathedral 5, Mankato East 0
Premiere Holiday Classic @ St. Louis Park
Chanhassen 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 3
Girls Hockey:
Sartell Holiday Tournament @ Bernicks Arena
Hutchinson 5, Becker-Big Lake 1
Boys Basketball:
Crusader Christmas Classic @ Cathedral High School
Concordia Academy 71, Melrose 59
Litchfield 64, Cathedral 57
Girls Basketball:
Crusader Christmas Classic @ Cathedral High School
Melrose 64, Concordia Academy 48
Friday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Granite City Showcase
Luverne vs. Monticello - 11:30 AM
Mankato East vs. Sauk Rapids - 1:45 PM
Bemidji vs. Cathedral - 5:00 PM
Cloquet vs. Crush 7:15 PM
Girls Hockey:
Sartell Holiday Tournament
Princeton vs. Sartell-Sauk Rapids, 3pm
New Ulm vs. Litchfield, 5pm
St. Cloud Crush vs. Northern Lakes, 7pm
Boys Basketball:
Crusader Christmas Classic
Litchfield vs. Melrose, 3:30pm
Concordia Academy at Cathedral, 7:00pm
Granite City Classic
Apollo vs. Richfield, 6:15pm @ SCSU
ROCORI vs. Grand Rapids, 4:30pm @ St. John's
Albany vs. Maranatha, 7:30pm @ St. John's
Spring Lake Park vs. Tech, 7:30pm @ Tech
Becker vs. West Fargo Horace, 4:30pm @ Sartell
Osseo vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 7:30pm @ Sartell
Champlin Park vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7:30pm @ Sauk Rapids
Girls Basketball:
Crusader Christmas Classic
Carlton vs. Melrose, 2:00pm
Concordia Academy vs. Cathedral, 5:30pm
Granite City Classic
Pierz vs. WHA, 2:00 @ Apollo
Albany vs. Goodhue, 6:00 @ St. John's
Holdingford vs. Hawley, 1:15 @ Tech
St. Cloud Crush vs. St. Croix Prep, 6:00 @ Tech
Becker vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 6:00 @ Sartell
Irondale vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6:00 @ Sauk Rapids
