High School Sports Results Thursday December 26

Boys Hockey:

Granite City Showcase @ the MAC in St. Cloud

Monticello 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Bemidji 6, St. Cloud Crush 2

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4, Luverne 1

Cathedral 5, Mankato East 0

Premiere Holiday Classic @ St. Louis Park

Chanhassen 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

Girls Hockey:

Sartell Holiday Tournament @ Bernicks Arena

Hutchinson 5, Becker-Big Lake 1

Boys Basketball:

Crusader Christmas Classic @ Cathedral High School

Concordia Academy 71, Melrose 59

Litchfield 64, Cathedral 57

Girls Basketball:

Crusader Christmas Classic @ Cathedral High School

Melrose 64, Concordia Academy 48

Friday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Granite City Showcase

Luverne vs. Monticello - 11:30 AM

Mankato East vs. Sauk Rapids - 1:45 PM

Bemidji vs. Cathedral - 5:00 PM

Cloquet vs. Crush 7:15 PM

Girls Hockey:

Sartell Holiday Tournament

Princeton vs. Sartell-Sauk Rapids, 3pm

New Ulm vs. Litchfield, 5pm

St. Cloud Crush vs. Northern Lakes, 7pm

Boys Basketball:

Crusader Christmas Classic

Litchfield vs. Melrose, 3:30pm

Concordia Academy at Cathedral, 7:00pm

Granite City Classic

Apollo vs. Richfield, 6:15pm @ SCSU

ROCORI vs. Grand Rapids, 4:30pm @ St. John's

Albany vs. Maranatha, 7:30pm @ St. John's

Spring Lake Park vs. Tech, 7:30pm @ Tech

Becker vs. West Fargo Horace, 4:30pm @ Sartell

Osseo vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 7:30pm @ Sartell

Champlin Park vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7:30pm @ Sauk Rapids

Girls Basketball:

Crusader Christmas Classic

Carlton vs. Melrose, 2:00pm

Concordia Academy vs. Cathedral, 5:30pm

Granite City Classic

Pierz vs. WHA, 2:00 @ Apollo

Albany vs. Goodhue, 6:00 @ St. John's

Holdingford vs. Hawley, 1:15 @ Tech

St. Cloud Crush vs. St. Croix Prep, 6:00 @ Tech

Becker vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 6:00 @ Sartell

Irondale vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6:00 @ Sauk Rapids