High School Sports Results Thursday December 12

Girls Basketball:

Monticello 68, Sartell-St. Stephen 43

(Monticell is #8 in class AAA. Kennedy Lewis led the Sabres with 16 points).

Fergus Falls 103, Sauk Rapids-Rice 32

Brainerd 71, ROCORI 31

(Kate Van Erp led ROCORI with 13 points.)

Willmar 79, St. Cloud Crush 18

North Branch 53, Little Falls 46

Paynesville 57, Eden Valley-Watkins 42

Foley 71, Pierz 40

Upsala 58, LPGE 31

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 79, Brainerd 72

Apollo 80, Little Falls 48

(Azayah Washington led Apollo with 30 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists (6 made 3pointers), Trevor Terfehr had 12 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Tyshawn Patterson had 5 points, and 7 rebounds. Washington is 21 points from 2,000 career points. Terfehr leads the state in 3-pointers made as a freshman).

Cathedral 68, Royalton 46

(Sal Camara led Cathedral with 23 points and Jack Stang added 12 points for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 3-0 and will host Milaca on Tuesday).

Lester Prairie 71, Eden Valley-Watkins 42

Paynesville 73, Dassel-Cokato 71

Delano 73, Becker 69

Sauk Centre 75, BOLD 38

Hutchinson 81, Big Lake 73

Melrose 55, West Central 39

Holdingford 69, Pierz 51

Boys Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush 8, Willmar 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, River Lakes 2 (overtime)

Princeton 7, Becker-Big Lake 2

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush 2, Willmar 0

(Jayden Layne scored for the Crush and Jordan Bovy had 16 saves to earn the shutout for St. Cloud. The Crush will host Sartell-Sauk Rapids next Thursday)

Marshall 2, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0

Friday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Roseau at Sartell-St. Stephen

Morris Area at River Lakes

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Two Harbors

River Lakes at New Ulm

Boys Basketball:

Tech at Detroit Lakes

Apollo at Fergus Falls

Rogers at Sartell-St. Stephen

Girls Basketball:

St. Cloud Crush at Bemidji

Cathedral at Maple River Tournament