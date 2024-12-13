High School Sports Results Thursday December 12
Girls Basketball:
Monticello 68, Sartell-St. Stephen 43
(Monticell is #8 in class AAA. Kennedy Lewis led the Sabres with 16 points).
Fergus Falls 103, Sauk Rapids-Rice 32
Brainerd 71, ROCORI 31
(Kate Van Erp led ROCORI with 13 points.)
Willmar 79, St. Cloud Crush 18
North Branch 53, Little Falls 46
Paynesville 57, Eden Valley-Watkins 42
Foley 71, Pierz 40
Upsala 58, LPGE 31
Boys Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 79, Brainerd 72
Apollo 80, Little Falls 48
(Azayah Washington led Apollo with 30 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists (6 made 3pointers), Trevor Terfehr had 12 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Tyshawn Patterson had 5 points, and 7 rebounds. Washington is 21 points from 2,000 career points. Terfehr leads the state in 3-pointers made as a freshman).
Cathedral 68, Royalton 46
(Sal Camara led Cathedral with 23 points and Jack Stang added 12 points for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 3-0 and will host Milaca on Tuesday).
Lester Prairie 71, Eden Valley-Watkins 42
Paynesville 73, Dassel-Cokato 71
Delano 73, Becker 69
Sauk Centre 75, BOLD 38
Hutchinson 81, Big Lake 73
Melrose 55, West Central 39
Holdingford 69, Pierz 51
Boys Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush 8, Willmar 2
Sartell-St. Stephen 2, River Lakes 2 (overtime)
Princeton 7, Becker-Big Lake 2
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush 2, Willmar 0
(Jayden Layne scored for the Crush and Jordan Bovy had 16 saves to earn the shutout for St. Cloud. The Crush will host Sartell-Sauk Rapids next Thursday)
Marshall 2, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0
Friday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Roseau at Sartell-St. Stephen
Morris Area at River Lakes
Girls Hockey:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Two Harbors
River Lakes at New Ulm
Boys Basketball:
Tech at Detroit Lakes
Apollo at Fergus Falls
Rogers at Sartell-St. Stephen
Girls Basketball:
St. Cloud Crush at Bemidji
Cathedral at Maple River Tournament