High School Sports Results Thursday August 22

The Tech and Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball teams opened their 2024 season Thursday night. The Storm lost 3 games to none to Chanhassen while Tech fell 3 games to none to Bemidji.

Volleyball:

Chanhassen 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(23-25, 13-25, 20-25) (Wendi Peterson led the Storm with 6 kills, Lauren Schloe and Stella Lambaere each had 5 kills).

Bemidji 3, Tech 0

(25-23, 25-23, 25-18)

(Miracle Jensen ledthe team in kills and digs, and Izzy Glieden had 28 set assists.

Get our free mobile app

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Anoka 1

(Kennedi Gack started the scoring off for sartell with a strike from the penalty spot. Lilly Breitkreutz scored on a header from an cross pass from Mollie Statsick.)

Big Lake 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

(Sauk Rapids head coach Faith Bila says "Starting a season with a loss isn’t the ideal way to begin, but our team came to compete until the very last seconds. We found our grit in the second half and learned from our mistakes, to keep them scoreless and us with 1. I’m excited for the continued growth ahead."

Becker 14, Apollo 1

ROCORI 6, Melrose 0

(ROCORI had 3 goals from Emelia Terwey, 2 from Scarlett Hennen and 1 from Ella Stavros. Ally Terwey had 6 saves for the Spartans)

Little Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 0

Boys Soccer:

Apollo 4, Becker 2

Maple Grove 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

St. Francis 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Little Falls 5, Detroit Lakes 2

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 5, Pine City 2

1 Singles- Paige Tarrolly 6-2, 6-4

2 Singles- June Streit 5-7,2-6

3 Singles Kayla Cai- 7-5, 6-2

4 Singles- Olivia Erickson 6-4,6-4 (1st Varsity Win)

1 Doubles- Sadie Mclean/Sophia Erickson 6-0,6-0

2. Doubles- Karly Backes/Katie Pfieffer 6-3.6-3

3. Doubles- Claire Staudinger/Morgan Schneider 6-2, 4-6, (11-13)

(The Crush will host our Doubles Tournament this Saturday at Tech. Play will begin at 9:00am)

Brainerd 4, Foley 3

Singles:

No. 1 - Olivia Sauer, Foley def. Kamryn Kraemer, Brainerd, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Brooke Mulholland, Brainerd def. Sage Greenwaldt, Foley, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Taryn Mithun, Brainerd def. Megan Cielinski, Foley, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;

No. 4 - Lily Knoepke, Brainerd def. Hannah Johnson, Foley, 6-3 , 4-1 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Anna Dahlstrom, Foley - Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley def. Ericah Folden, Brainerd - Leah Soukup, Brainerd, 6-4 , 7-5 , -;

No. 2 - Rebekah Soukup, Brainerd - Jessica Cole, Brainerd def. Lydia Anderson, Foley - Emily Rahm, Foley, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Ashlyn Gapinski, Foley - Chloe Bechtold, Foley def. Reese Glynn, Brainerd - Piper Grillo, Brainerd, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Apollo 114, Holdingford 70 Princeton 110, Big Lake 73 (Apollo will face Princeton on Tuesday, August 27 at 5:00 at Apollo for the Championship, Holdingford and Big Lake will swim for 3rd place. Apollo was led by Izzy Westling & Lilah Mohs who won 2 individual events each and were each on 2 winning relays. Other event winners include Elizabeth Krueger, Lucy Heringlake and Cicely Honey. Apollo won all 3 relays.)

Friday August 23 Schedule:

Volleyball:

Minneapolis Edison at Apollo

ROCORI at Albany