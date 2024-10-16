High School Sports Results; Tech Boys Soccer Advances

Boys Soccer:

Section 8AA Semifinals

Tech 1, Apollo 0

Willmar 1, Alexandria 0

(Tech will play Willmar Thursday night at 7pm at STMA High School)

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, ROCORI 0

(25-22, 25-23, 25-19)(Josie Anderson had 13 kills and 4 blocks for the Storm).

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 0

(25-14, 25-14, 25-17)(For Sartell; Keely Guggisberg 6 kills, 5 aces, 15 digs, Gabby Schulte 8 kills, Kate Thompson 14 assists and 4 aces, Kaylee Rademacher 15 assists, Gabi Schumann 17 digs)

Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 0

North Branch 3, Becker 0

Royalton 3, Little Falls 0

BBE 3, Paynesville 1

Holdingford 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Maple Lake 3, Kimball 2

Albany 3, Milaca 0

(25-20, 25-18, 25-13)(For Albany; Ellery Ehresmann 13/16 serving, 34 set assists, 3 kills, 2 ace blocks, 5 digs, Hannah Klein 16/16 serving, 2 ace serves, 9 kills, 14 digs, 2 ace blocks, Kelsey Lobitz 10/10 serving, 2 ace serves, 12 kills, 2 set assists, 5 ace blocks, 3 digs, Brynn Panek 1/3 serving, 2 ace blocks, 3 digs, 6 kills, Olivia Lemm 4 ace blocks, 6 kills. Albany is 25-2, 12-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference. Albany wins the GRC title).

Foley 3, Pierz 1

Sauk Centre 3, Melrose 0

Delano 3, Annandale 1