High School Sports Results Monday September 30

Volleyball:

ROCORI 3, Cathedral 1

(19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 22-25)(For Cathedral; Ellie Voth 10 Kills / 22 Digs / , Katie Reuter - 19 Digs, Izzy Meyers - 2 Aces / 6 digs / 11 set assists , Berkley Mathiasen - 14 set assists , Sophia Sinclair - 7 Kills, Maddie Schroeder - 9 Kills, Finley Polipnick - 16 Digs / 1 Ace. Cathedral is 5-12)

Little Falls 3, Apollo 0

Paynesville 3, Rockford 0

Royalton 3, Osakis 1

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 3, Monticello 0

(Jordan Bovy had a goal and an assist for the Crusaders, and Amelia Newiger and Natalie Lesnau each added a goal. Aubrey Lesnau got the shutout in net with 9 saves. Cathedral is 10-3-1 on the year, and hosts Melrose at 7 pm today).

St. John's Prep 4, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

Cambridge-Isanti 3, Becker 2

Hutchinson-Glencoe-Silver Lake 6, Melrose 1

Boys Soccer:

Becker 1, Cambridge-Isanti 1

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen

Apollo at Detroit Lakes

Cathedral at Foley

Pierz at Albany

Eden Valley-Watkins at New London-Spicer

Cambridge-Isanti at Becker

Breck at Maple Lake

Norwood Young America at Litchfield

HLWW at Kimball

Paynesville at Annandale

Minnewaska at Sauk Centre

Boys Soccer:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Zimmerman

Apollo at ROCORI

Sartell-St. Stephen at Tech

St. John's Prep at Minnewaska

Monticello at Becker

Girls Soccer:

ROCORI at Apollo

Tech at Sartell-St. Stephen

Monticello at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Melrose at Cathedral

Little Falls at Albany