High School Sports Results Monday September 30

photo courtesy of Cathedral Activities

Volleyball:

ROCORI 3, Cathedral 1
(19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 22-25)(For Cathedral;  Ellie Voth  10 Kills /  22 Digs / , Katie Reuter - 19 Digs, Izzy Meyers - 2 Aces / 6 digs / 11 set assists , Berkley Mathiasen -   14 set assists , Sophia Sinclair - 7 Kills, Maddie Schroeder - 9 Kills, Finley Polipnick - 16 Digs / 1 Ace. Cathedral is 5-12)
Little Falls 3, Apollo 0
Paynesville 3, Rockford 0
Royalton 3, Osakis 1

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 3, Monticello 0
(Jordan Bovy had a goal and an assist for the Crusaders, and Amelia Newiger and Natalie Lesnau each added a goal. Aubrey Lesnau got the shutout in net with 9 saves.   Cathedral is 10-3-1 on the year, and hosts Melrose at 7 pm today).
St. John's Prep 4, Hillcrest Lutheran 0
Cambridge-Isanti 3, Becker 2
Hutchinson-Glencoe-Silver Lake 6, Melrose 1

Boys Soccer:

Becker 1, Cambridge-Isanti 1

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen
Apollo at Detroit Lakes
Cathedral at Foley
Pierz at Albany
Eden Valley-Watkins at New London-Spicer
Cambridge-Isanti at Becker
Breck at Maple Lake
Norwood Young America at Litchfield
HLWW at Kimball
Paynesville at Annandale
Minnewaska at Sauk Centre

Boys Soccer:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Zimmerman
Apollo at ROCORI
Sartell-St. Stephen at Tech
St. John's Prep at Minnewaska
Monticello at Becker

Girls Soccer:
ROCORI at Apollo
Tech at Sartell-St. Stephen
Monticello at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Melrose at Cathedral
Little Falls at Albany

 

