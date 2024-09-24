High School Sports Results Monday September 23

Volleyball:

Tech 3, Becker 1

(25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17)(Tigers are 12-7-1 and 4-3 in the CLC. Miracle Jensen had 19 kills and Ellie Erickson had 13 kills for the Tigers).

Apollo 3, Columbia Heights 1

Foley 3, Royalton 2

Sauk Centre 3, Morris Area 1

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 7, Fergus Falls 0

(Jacob Oliver had 3 goals and 2 assists and Jack Stang added 2 goals and 2 assists. St. Cloud Cathedral (10-0-0 overall and 5-0-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference) hosts Duluth Marshall tomorrow at 5 PM at Whitney Field #12.)

ROCORI 2, St. John's Prep 1

Melrose 4, Hutchinson-Glencoe-Silver Lake 1

Girls Soccer:

ROCORI 3, Albany 1

(Albany's goal was scored by Gabby Saggerhorn. Grace Kreuzer had 9 saves for Albany)

Zimmerman 6, Little Falls 1

Girls Tennis:

Brainerd 4, St. Cloud Crush 3

(Crush Singles Winners: Paige Tarrolly (100th Career Win), Kayla Cai. Doubles Winners/ Sophia Erickson/Sadie Mclean)

Foley 5, Litchfield 2

Singles:

No. 1 - Isla Dille, Litchfield def. Olivia Sauer, Foley, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley def. Maya Wuotila, Litchfield, 2-6 , 6-2 , 6-1 ;

No. 3 - Lydia Anderson, Foley def. Emma Wuotila, Litchfield, 6-2 , 4-6 , 6-3 ;

No. 4 - Alaina Miller, Foley def. Marcella Bruning, Litchfield, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Emma Knudsen, Litchfield - Molly Patten, Litchfield def. Anna Dahlstrom, Foley - Chloe Bechtold, Foley, 6-1 , 7-5 , -;

No. 2 - Ashlyn Gapinski, Foley - Sage Greenwaldt, Foley def. Brynn Nagel, Litchfield - Tayah Damerow, Litchfield, 5-7 , 7-5 , 6-1 ;

No. 3 - Hailey Mellgren, Foley - Megan Cielinski, Foley def. Elly Woeffel, Litchfield - Kalie Ball, Litchfield, 6-4 , 6-3 , -;

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:

ROCORI at Sartell-St. Stephen

Apollo at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Willmar at Tech

Zimmerman at Becker

St. Francis at Big Lake

Mille Lacs at Holdingford

Annandale at Litchfield

Eden Valley-Watkins at Osakis

Milaca at Foley

Maranatha at Kimball

Albany at Little Falls

Pequot Lakes at Pierz

West Central at Sauk Centre

Boys Soccer:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria

Apollo at Tech

ROCORI at Delano

STMA at Sartell-St. Stephen

Duluth Marshall at Cathedral

St. John's Prep at Little Falls

Melrose at Minnewaska

St. Francis at Big Lake

Girls Soccer:

Apollo at Tech

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen

Fergus Falls at ROCORI

Albany at Cathedral

Little Falls at St. John's Prep

Hutchinson-Glencoe-Silver Lake at Melrose

Monticello at Becker