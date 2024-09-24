High School Sports Results Monday September 23
Volleyball:
Tech 3, Becker 1
(25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17)(Tigers are 12-7-1 and 4-3 in the CLC. Miracle Jensen had 19 kills and Ellie Erickson had 13 kills for the Tigers).
Apollo 3, Columbia Heights 1
Foley 3, Royalton 2
Sauk Centre 3, Morris Area 1
Boys Soccer:
Cathedral 7, Fergus Falls 0
(Jacob Oliver had 3 goals and 2 assists and Jack Stang added 2 goals and 2 assists. St. Cloud Cathedral (10-0-0 overall and 5-0-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference) hosts Duluth Marshall tomorrow at 5 PM at Whitney Field #12.)
ROCORI 2, St. John's Prep 1
Melrose 4, Hutchinson-Glencoe-Silver Lake 1
Girls Soccer:
ROCORI 3, Albany 1
(Albany's goal was scored by Gabby Saggerhorn. Grace Kreuzer had 9 saves for Albany)
Zimmerman 6, Little Falls 1
Girls Tennis:
Brainerd 4, St. Cloud Crush 3
(Crush Singles Winners: Paige Tarrolly (100th Career Win), Kayla Cai. Doubles Winners/ Sophia Erickson/Sadie Mclean)
Foley 5, Litchfield 2
Singles:
No. 1 - Isla Dille, Litchfield def. Olivia Sauer, Foley, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 - Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley def. Maya Wuotila, Litchfield, 2-6 , 6-2 , 6-1 ;
No. 3 - Lydia Anderson, Foley def. Emma Wuotila, Litchfield, 6-2 , 4-6 , 6-3 ;
No. 4 - Alaina Miller, Foley def. Marcella Bruning, Litchfield, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Emma Knudsen, Litchfield - Molly Patten, Litchfield def. Anna Dahlstrom, Foley - Chloe Bechtold, Foley, 6-1 , 7-5 , -;
No. 2 - Ashlyn Gapinski, Foley - Sage Greenwaldt, Foley def. Brynn Nagel, Litchfield - Tayah Damerow, Litchfield, 5-7 , 7-5 , 6-1 ;
No. 3 - Hailey Mellgren, Foley - Megan Cielinski, Foley def. Elly Woeffel, Litchfield - Kalie Ball, Litchfield, 6-4 , 6-3 , -;
Tuesday's Schedule:
Volleyball:
ROCORI at Sartell-St. Stephen
Apollo at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Willmar at Tech
Zimmerman at Becker
St. Francis at Big Lake
Mille Lacs at Holdingford
Annandale at Litchfield
Eden Valley-Watkins at Osakis
Milaca at Foley
Maranatha at Kimball
Albany at Little Falls
Pequot Lakes at Pierz
West Central at Sauk Centre
Boys Soccer:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria
Apollo at Tech
ROCORI at Delano
STMA at Sartell-St. Stephen
Duluth Marshall at Cathedral
St. John's Prep at Little Falls
Melrose at Minnewaska
St. Francis at Big Lake
Girls Soccer:
Apollo at Tech
Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen
Fergus Falls at ROCORI
Albany at Cathedral
Little Falls at St. John's Prep
Hutchinson-Glencoe-Silver Lake at Melrose
Monticello at Becker