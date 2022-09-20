High School Sports Results Monday September 19

Volleyball:

Cathedral 3, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0

(25-20, 25-17, 25-21)(Kayla Sexton had 13 kills and Ellie Voth had 10 kills and 7 blocks for the Crusaders)

Apollo 3, Little Falls 0

Paynesville 3, Litchfield 1

HLWW 3, Royalton 0

Alexandria 3, Becker 0

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 1, Alexandria 0

(Mason Layne scored a goal for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 6-1).

Rocori 9, St. John's Prep 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Fergus Falls 0

Girls Soccer:

St. John's Prep 2, Rocori 1

North Branch 4, Becker 3

Cross Country:

Rey Zimney Stampede in Pierz

Cathedral finishes first out of 21 teams. The crusaders were lead by Junior Griffen Ward who finished 4th and senior Henry Ebel who finished 5th. Strong performances from senior Owen Scanlon 16th place, Junior Connor Hanson 22nd, and senior Ben Fromelt 23rd brought the team total to 70 beating second place St. John's Prep, who scored 111. Cathedral Boys JV placed 1st as a team with a near perfect score of 16 points and were lead by 8th grader Carson Rolph who placed 1st in his very first high school 5k race. Junior Leo Kramer was close behind in 2nd. Finally the boys Junior High took 4th as a team.