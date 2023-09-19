High School Sports Results Monday September 18

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Big Lake 0

(25-16, 25-19, 29-27)(Ava Athman led the Storm with 15 kills and Katelyn Anderson had 16 set assists)

Boys Soccer:

ROCORI 6, St. John's Prep 2

Becker 3, North Branch 2

Big Lake 6, Spectrum 0

Princeton 1, Monticello 1

Girls Soccer:

Little Falls 1, Apollo 0

ROCORI 2, St. John's Prep 0

North Branch 6, Becker 0

Monticello 10, Princeton 0

Spectrum 3, Big Lake 1

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 5, STMA 2

(Winners include: #1 singles- Paige Tarrolly, #2- singles- Abby Brown, #4- Singles- June Streit, #1 doubles- Isabelle Anderson/Sadie Mclean, #2 doubles- Karly Backes/Sophia Erickson)

Cross Country:

The Cathedral Girls Cross-Country team won the Pierz Stampede with a team score of 38. Ella Voit finished 2nd overall with Katelyn Waldoch coming in 5th and Cece Jamison finishing 9th overall. The Crusaders run in the Roy Griak Invite at the U of M on Friday. The Cathedral Boys Cross-Country team finished 3rd in Pierz. Carson Rolph finished 17th overall to pace the Crusaders. Cathedral is at the Roy Griak Invite on Friday.

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Apollo at Tech

Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen

Cathedral at Milaca

Boys Soccer:

ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Fergus Falls at Apollo

Tech at Alexandria

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

Melrose at Cathedral

Girls Soccer:

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen

Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI

Alexandria at Tech

Apollo at Fergus Falls

Cathedral at Melrose