High School Sports Results Monday September 18
Volleyball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Big Lake 0
(25-16, 25-19, 29-27)(Ava Athman led the Storm with 15 kills and Katelyn Anderson had 16 set assists)
Boys Soccer:
ROCORI 6, St. John's Prep 2
Becker 3, North Branch 2
Big Lake 6, Spectrum 0
Princeton 1, Monticello 1
Girls Soccer:
Little Falls 1, Apollo 0
ROCORI 2, St. John's Prep 0
North Branch 6, Becker 0
Monticello 10, Princeton 0
Spectrum 3, Big Lake 1
Girls Tennis:
St. Cloud Crush 5, STMA 2
(Winners include: #1 singles- Paige Tarrolly, #2- singles- Abby Brown, #4- Singles- June Streit, #1 doubles- Isabelle Anderson/Sadie Mclean, #2 doubles- Karly Backes/Sophia Erickson)
Cross Country:
The Cathedral Girls Cross-Country team won the Pierz Stampede with a team score of 38. Ella Voit finished 2nd overall with Katelyn Waldoch coming in 5th and Cece Jamison finishing 9th overall. The Crusaders run in the Roy Griak Invite at the U of M on Friday. The Cathedral Boys Cross-Country team finished 3rd in Pierz. Carson Rolph finished 17th overall to pace the Crusaders. Cathedral is at the Roy Griak Invite on Friday.
Tuesday's Schedule:
Volleyball:
Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo at Tech
Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen
Cathedral at Milaca
Boys Soccer:
ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Fergus Falls at Apollo
Tech at Alexandria
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
Melrose at Cathedral
Girls Soccer:
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI
Alexandria at Tech
Apollo at Fergus Falls
Cathedral at Melrose