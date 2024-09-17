High School Sports Results Monday September 16

Cathedral-Volleyball-Court1 loading...

Volleyball:

Royalton 3, Tech 0

(25-16, 25-23, 25-22) (Tigers are 4-2 in the CLC and 8-4 overall. Tech will play at ROCORI on Thursday.)

Watertown-Mayer 3, Becker 0

Milaca 3, Mora 0

Paynesville 3, Osakis 1

Boys Soccer:

Edina 8, Tech 1

(On Saturday Tech boys soccer defeated Detroit Lakes 9-1. Tech's goals; Carlos Iribarren goal, assisted by Musamil Abdi, Caden Castillo-Blumke goal, assisted by Mason Jacobs, Musamil Abdi goal, assisted by Gavin Gaetz, Carlos Iribarren goal, assisted by Mason Jacobs, Mohamud Ali goal, assisted by Caden Castillo-Blumke, Mohamud Ali goal, assisted by Ramadan Youssouf, Ramadan Youssouf goal, unassisted, Caden Castillo-Blumke goal, assisted by Fathi Ismail, Caden goal Castillo-Blumke, unassisted. Tech head coach Dan Stoterau "With eight different players scoring points in goals or assists, we hope this is the start of the offensive intensity we are looking for. With a tough week ahead with four games in six days, we will need everyone to contribute to our success."

Princeton 1, Monticello 1

Girls Soccer:

St. John's Prep 5, Pelican Rapids 2

Becker 2, North Branch 2

Spectrum 3, Big Lake 1

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria

Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls

Apollo at Princeton

Cathedral at Little Falls

Albany at New London-Spicer

Foley at Pequot Lakes

Holdingford at Upsala

Maple Lake at Annandale

Becker at Chisago Lakes

Litchfield at Paynesville

Sauk Centre at Melrose

Milaca at Pierz

BBE at Brandon-Evansville

Boys Soccer:

Tech at Alexandria

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen

ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Apollo at Fergus Falls

Cathedral at Minnewaska

Little Falls at Melrose

Central Minnesota Christian at St. John's Prep

Girls Soccer:

Fergus Falls at Apollo

Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI

Tech at Alexandria

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

Cathedral at Becker

Little Falls at Melrose

St. John's Prep at Albany