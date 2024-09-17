High School Sports Results Monday September 16

Volleyball:

Royalton 3, Tech 0
(25-16, 25-23, 25-22) (Tigers are 4-2 in the CLC and 8-4 overall. Tech will play at ROCORI on Thursday.)
Watertown-Mayer 3, Becker 0
Milaca 3, Mora 0
Paynesville 3, Osakis 1

Boys Soccer:

Edina 8, Tech 1
(On Saturday Tech boys soccer defeated Detroit Lakes 9-1. Tech's goals; Carlos Iribarren goal, assisted by Musamil Abdi, Caden Castillo-Blumke goal, assisted by Mason Jacobs, Musamil Abdi goal, assisted by Gavin Gaetz, Carlos Iribarren goal, assisted by Mason Jacobs, Mohamud Ali goal, assisted by Caden Castillo-Blumke, Mohamud Ali goal, assisted by Ramadan Youssouf, Ramadan Youssouf goal, unassisted, Caden Castillo-Blumke goal, assisted by Fathi Ismail, Caden goal Castillo-Blumke, unassisted.  Tech head coach Dan Stoterau "With eight different players scoring points in goals or assists, we hope this is the start of the offensive intensity we are looking for. With a tough week ahead with four games in six days, we will need everyone to contribute to our success."
Princeton 1, Monticello 1

Girls Soccer:

St. John's Prep 5, Pelican Rapids 2
Becker 2, North Branch 2
Spectrum 3, Big Lake 1

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria
Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls
Apollo at Princeton
Cathedral at Little Falls
Albany at New London-Spicer
Foley at Pequot Lakes
Holdingford at Upsala
Maple Lake at Annandale
Becker at Chisago Lakes
Litchfield at Paynesville
Sauk Centre at Melrose
Milaca at Pierz
BBE at Brandon-Evansville

Boys Soccer:
Tech at Alexandria
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo at Fergus Falls
Cathedral at Minnewaska
Little Falls at Melrose
Central Minnesota Christian at St. John's Prep

Girls Soccer:
Fergus Falls at Apollo
Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI
Tech at Alexandria
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
Cathedral at Becker
Little Falls at Melrose
St. John's Prep at Albany

 

