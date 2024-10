High School Sports Results Monday October 7

Cathedral-Volleyball-Court1 loading...

Volleyball:

ROCORI 3, Minneota 0

Albany 3, Holdingford 0

(25-19, 25-7, 25-18)(Foley Albany; Ellery Ehresmann 31 set assists, 17/17 serving, 1 ace serve, 1 ace block, 5 digs, Hannah Klein 17 kills, 6/7 serving, 3 ace serves, 3 ace blocks, 4 digs, Brynn Panek 6 kills, 11/12 serving, 4 ace serves, 2 ace blocks, 5 digs, Kelsey Lobitz 5 kills, 6/7 serving, 1 ace serve, Kiley Lange 3 kills, 1 set assist, 10/10 serving, 1 ace serve, 6 digs. Albany is 23-2 overall)

Pillager 3, Foley 1

Kimball 3, Rockford 0

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:

Elk River at Sartell-St. Stephen

ROCORI at Detroit Lakes

Apollo at Tech

Albany at Cathedral

Monticello at Becker

Foley at Little Falls

Spectrum at Kimball

Chisago Lakes at Big Lake

New London-Spicer at Litchfield

Pierz at Royalton

Melrose at BOLD

Milaca at Pequot Lakes

Benson at Sauk Centre

Boys Soccer:

Section 8A Play-In

Minnewaska at St. John's Prep, 4pm @ St. Ben's