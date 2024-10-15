High School Sports Results Monday October 14

Volleyball:

Pequot Lakes 3, Cathedral 1

(15-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-12)(For Cathedral; Ellie Voth - 15 Kills / 18 Digs / 2 Blocks / 1 Ace, Maddy Schroeder - 9 Kills / 3 Blocks, Sam Dingmann - 3 Aces, Berkley Mathiasen - 11 Digs / 21 Set assists, Izzy Meyers - 14 Digs / 16 Set assists. Cathedral is 10-16)

Tech 3, Little Falls 0

(25-15, 25-12, 25-14)(Miracle Jensen had 15 kills and Amber Kilanowski had 10 kills for Tech. Tech is 7-4 in the CLC and 16-7-1 overall.)

Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Litchfield 0

Royalton 3, ACGC 1

Holdingford 3, Pierz 2

Redwood Valley 3, Paynesville 2

Tuesday October 15

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen

Apollo at Fergus Falls

North Branch at Becker

Albany at Milaca

Little Falls at Royalton

BBE at Paynesville

Eden Valley-Watkins at Holdingford

Maple Lake at Kimball

Foley at Pierz

Melrose at Sauk Centre

Boys Soccer:

Section 8A Final

Cathedral vs. Fergus Falls, 5:15 @ Sauk Centre

Section 8AA Semifinals

Apollo at Tech, 7:00

Alexandria at Willmar, 7:00

Girls Soccer:

Section 8A FInal

Cathedral vs. East Grand Forks, 7:30 @ Sauk Centre

Section 8AA Final

Tech vs. Alexandria, 7:00 @ ROCORI HS