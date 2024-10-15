High School Sports Results Monday October 14
Volleyball:
Pequot Lakes 3, Cathedral 1
(15-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-12)(For Cathedral; Ellie Voth - 15 Kills / 18 Digs / 2 Blocks / 1 Ace, Maddy Schroeder - 9 Kills / 3 Blocks, Sam Dingmann - 3 Aces, Berkley Mathiasen - 11 Digs / 21 Set assists, Izzy Meyers - 14 Digs / 16 Set assists. Cathedral is 10-16)
Tech 3, Little Falls 0
(25-15, 25-12, 25-14)(Miracle Jensen had 15 kills and Amber Kilanowski had 10 kills for Tech. Tech is 7-4 in the CLC and 16-7-1 overall.)
Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Litchfield 0
Royalton 3, ACGC 1
Holdingford 3, Pierz 2
Redwood Valley 3, Paynesville 2
Tuesday October 15
Volleyball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
Apollo at Fergus Falls
North Branch at Becker
Albany at Milaca
Little Falls at Royalton
BBE at Paynesville
Eden Valley-Watkins at Holdingford
Maple Lake at Kimball
Foley at Pierz
Melrose at Sauk Centre
Boys Soccer:
Section 8A Final
Cathedral vs. Fergus Falls, 5:15 @ Sauk Centre
Section 8AA Semifinals
Apollo at Tech, 7:00
Alexandria at Willmar, 7:00
Girls Soccer:
Section 8A FInal
Cathedral vs. East Grand Forks, 7:30 @ Sauk Centre
Section 8AA Final
Tech vs. Alexandria, 7:00 @ ROCORI HS