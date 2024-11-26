High School Sports Results Monday November 25

Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Willmar 1

Girls Basketball:
Little Falls 66, Big Lake 41

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:
River Lakes at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush at Fergus Falls
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at River Lakes

Girls Basketball:
ROCORI at Kimball
Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud Crush
Cathedral at Sauk Centre
Holdingford at Albany
Annandale at Royalton
HLWW at Maple Lake
Osakis at Paynesville
Melrose at BBE

 

