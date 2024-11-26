High School Sports Results Monday November 25

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Willmar 1

Girls Basketball:

Little Falls 66, Big Lake 41

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

River Lakes at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush at Fergus Falls

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at River Lakes

Girls Basketball:

ROCORI at Kimball

Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud Crush

Cathedral at Sauk Centre

Holdingford at Albany

Annandale at Royalton

HLWW at Maple Lake

Osakis at Paynesville

Melrose at BBE