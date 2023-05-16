High School Sports Results Monday May 15

Softball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, St. Cloud 4

(Danica Sarff threw the complete game with 2 hits and 3 earned runs allowed and Hannah Sundell went 2-4 with a run scored and 2 RBIs for the Sabres)

St. Cloud 8, Sartell-St. Stephen 7

(Jaiden Tretter went 2-4 with 2 runs scored for the Sabres. St. Cloud hit a pair of home runs in the win).

Rocori 13, Fergus Falls 3

Rocori 9, Fergus Falls 2

Becker 4, Monticello 0

Foley 25, Staples-Motley 0

Paynesville 5, BBE 3

Watertown-Mayer 5, Litchfield 4

Melrose 11, Montevideo 0

Melrose 14, Montevideo 4

Today's Schedule:

Monticello at Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Princeton, 7:00

Foley at Cathedral, 4:00

Get our free mobile app

Baseball:

STMA 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

(Dylan Simones went 1-1 with 1 RBI and 2 walks. Brett Schlangen threw 6 innings with 2 hits and 3 earned runs allowed).

Brainerd 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 9

Foley 10, Zimmerman 1

Pierz 10, Albany 9

Becker 3, St. Francis 2

Melrose 4, LPGE 0

Litchfield 6, Watertown-Mayer 5

Today's Schedule:

St. Cloud Crush at Willmar, 4pm

Sartell-St. Stephen at Cambridge-Isanti, 4:30

Alexandria at Rocori, 5:00

Brainerd at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 5:00

Cathedral at Albany, 5:00

Boys Golf:

Cathedral split the squad for two meets, finishing 4th in the conference event at Little Falls and overcoming a slow start to finish 2nd in the very competitive Bulldog Invite in Becker. Zach Schraut led the Crusaders in Little Falls with a 79 and Taylor Kroll posted a 79 in Becker to lead Cathedral.