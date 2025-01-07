High School Sports Results Monday January 6
Girls Basketball:
Milaca 81, Cathedral 46
(Ellie Voth had 13 first half points and Keira Alexander added 10 in the losing effort. Cathedral hosts Albany Tuesday).
Minnewaska 79, ROCORI 22
Foley 83, Legacy Christian 68
New London-Spicer 67, Annandale 54
Boys Basketball:
Annandale 86, New London-Spicer 62
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
River Lakes at Willmar
St. Cloud Crush at Sartell-St. Stephen
Brainerd at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Little Falls at Cathedral
Girls Hockey:
Moorhead at St. Cloud Crush
Willmar at River Lakes
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Brainerd-Little Falls
Boys Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at STMA
Cathedral at ROCORI
Albany at Sauk Centre
St. John's Prep at Osakis
Annandale at Rockford
Upsala at Royalton
Zimmerman at Becker
St. Francis at Big Lake
Ogilvie at Milaca
Minnewaska at Paynesville
Pierz at Pequot Lakes
Little Falls at Detroit Lakes
Girls Basketball:
ROCORI at St. Cloud Crush
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
Detroit Lakes at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Albany at Cathedral
Eden Valley-Watkins at Kimball
Maple Lake at Holdingford
PACT at St. John's Prep
ACGC at Royalton
Upsala at Browerville
Paynesville at BBE
St. Francis at Big Lake
Becker at Zimmerman
Melrose at Montevideo
Milaca at Little Falls
Pierz at Pequot Lakes
Annandale at Rockford