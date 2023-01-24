High School Sports Results Monday January 23

photo courtesy of Jason Allen

Boys Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 85, Monticello 62
Albany 62, Rocori 54
Milaca 92, Kimball 44
Holdingford 60, St. John's Prep 53

Girls Basketball:
Kimball 68, Cathedral 27
(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 11 points)

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls
Northern Lakes at Cathedral

Girls Hockey:
River Lakes at St. Cloud Crush
Fergus Falls at Sartell-Sauk Rapids

Boys Basketball:
Bemidji at Tech
Apollo at Providence Academy
Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar
Cathedral at Melrose

Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria
Rocori at Sartell-St. Stephen
Detroit Lakes at St. Cloud Crush
Cathedral at Milaca

 

