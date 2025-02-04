High School Sports Results Monday February 3
Girls Basketball:
Foley 81, ROCORI 61
Osakis 56, Cathedral 37
(Sophia Sinclair led Cathedral with 18 points. The Crusaders host Foley Friday).
Milaca 69, Mora 41
Redwood Valley 72, Paynesville 52
Boys Basketball:
Cathedral 85, Rush City 58
(Micah Nwachukwu led Cathedral with 21 points and Sal Camara had 19 points. Cathedral began the game on a 16-1 run. Cathedral is 12-6)
Annandale 67, Foley 57
Kimball 86, Milaca 71
(Owen Mortenson (Kimball) reached the 1,000 point mark with 18 points in the game.)
Sauk Centre 62, Royalton 37
Braham 83, Maple Lake 71
Tuesday's Schedule:
Girls Hockey:
Section 8-2-A Quarterfinals
#5 St. Cloud Crush at #4 Alexandria, 7pm
#8 Sartell-Sauk Rapids at #1 Moorhead, 6pm
Section 2-A Quarterfinals
#1 River Lakes - bye
#5 Hutchinson at #4 Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato
#6 Mankato West-Loyola at #3 Willmar
#2 Minnesota River - bye
Boys Hockey:
Northern Lakes at Cathedral
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
St. Cloud Crush at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Pine City at River Lakes
Boys Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo at Bemidji
Foley at Eden Valley-Watkins
Osakis at Holdingford
Minnewaska at Melrose
Fergus Falls at Little Falls
Annandale at Norwood-Young America
Benson at Sauk Centre
Crosby-Ironton at Pierz
Paynesville at Redwood Valley
Girls Basketball:
St. Cloud Crush at Osseo
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen
ROCORI at Alexandria
Eden Valley-Watkins at BBE
Paynesville at Kimball
Milaca at Braham
Sauk Centre at Barnesvile
Norwood-Young America at Annandale
Holdingford at ACGC