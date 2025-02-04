High School Sports Results Monday February 3

Girls Basketball:

Foley 81, ROCORI 61

Osakis 56, Cathedral 37

(Sophia Sinclair led Cathedral with 18 points. The Crusaders host Foley Friday).

Milaca 69, Mora 41

Redwood Valley 72, Paynesville 52

Boys Basketball:

Cathedral 85, Rush City 58

(Micah Nwachukwu led Cathedral with 21 points and Sal Camara had 19 points. Cathedral began the game on a 16-1 run. Cathedral is 12-6)

Annandale 67, Foley 57

Kimball 86, Milaca 71

(Owen Mortenson (Kimball) reached the 1,000 point mark with 18 points in the game.)

Sauk Centre 62, Royalton 37

Braham 83, Maple Lake 71

Tuesday's Schedule:

Girls Hockey:

Section 8-2-A Quarterfinals

#5 St. Cloud Crush at #4 Alexandria, 7pm

#8 Sartell-Sauk Rapids at #1 Moorhead, 6pm

Section 2-A Quarterfinals

#1 River Lakes - bye

#5 Hutchinson at #4 Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato

#6 Mankato West-Loyola at #3 Willmar

#2 Minnesota River - bye

Boys Hockey:

Northern Lakes at Cathedral

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

St. Cloud Crush at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Pine City at River Lakes

Boys Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Apollo at Bemidji

Foley at Eden Valley-Watkins

Osakis at Holdingford

Minnewaska at Melrose

Fergus Falls at Little Falls

Annandale at Norwood-Young America

Benson at Sauk Centre

Crosby-Ironton at Pierz

Paynesville at Redwood Valley

Girls Basketball:

St. Cloud Crush at Osseo

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen

ROCORI at Alexandria

Eden Valley-Watkins at BBE

Paynesville at Kimball

Milaca at Braham

Sauk Centre at Barnesvile

Norwood-Young America at Annandale

Holdingford at ACGC