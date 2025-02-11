High School Sports Results Monday February 10
Boys Basketball:
Cathedral 75, Milaca 55
(Owen Grove led Cathedral with 13 points and Sal Camara added 11 points. Cathedral was 17-20 from the free throw line. The Crusaders are 14-7)
Maple Lake 80, St. John's Prep 73
(Senior Michael DeMars led the Johnnies with 23 points and 25 rebounds. Sophomore Derrick Yang chipped in 19 points.)
Holdingford 81, Royalton 59
Girls Basketball:
HLWW 63, St. John's Prep 31
(Miranda Meyer scored 11 points and Sylvie Bechtold contributed with 7 for the Johnnies.)
BBE 61, Kimball 55
Royalton 57, Osakis 54
(Royalton is 22-0)
Wrestling:
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Rockford
107: Isaac Staggemeyer (ROCK) over (SRR) (For.) 114: 121: Carter Barz (SRR) over (ROCK) (For.) 127: Bryce Ness (SRR) over Jesse Broen (ROCK) (Fall 3:04) 133: Roman Morgan (ROCK) over Dylan Gapinski (SRR) (Fall 1:22) 139: Carter Pesta (SRR) over (ROCK) (For.) 145: Andrew Scholl (SRR) over (ROCK) (For.) 152: River Freshour (ROCK) over Brody Schraut (SRR) (MD 10-2) 160: 172: Christian Nelson (SRR) over (ROCK) (For.) 189: Isaac Thiele (SRR) over (ROCK) (For.) 215: Chris Smith (SRR) over (ROCK) (For.) 285: Marcus Dietman (ROCK) over Taylin Nahouakhong (SRR) (Fall 0:00)
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud Crush
Willmar at River Lakes
Boys Basketball:
Apollo at Alexandria
Detroit Lakes at ROCORI
Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls
Cathedral at Little Falls
North Lakes at St. John's Prep
Kimball at Paynesville
Becker at Princeton
Rush City at Milaca
Maple Lake at ISM-Chesterton
Annandale at Watertown-Mayer
Pierz at Albany
Eden Valley-Watkins at Montevideo
Sauk Centre at Osakis
Foley at Pequot Lakes
Monticello at Big Lake
Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd
Fergus Falls at St. Cloud
Alexandria at Sartell-St. Stephen
Willmar at ROCORI
Milaca at Cathedral
North Lakes at St. John's Prep
KMS at Paynesville
Albany at Minnewaska
Princeton at Becker
Swanville at Maple Lake
Montevideo at Melrose
Eden Valley-Watkins at Litchfield
Spectrum at Foley
Holdingford at Sauk Centre
Kimball at Upsala