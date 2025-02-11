High School Sports Results Monday February 10

Boys Basketball:

Cathedral 75, Milaca 55

(Owen Grove led Cathedral with 13 points and Sal Camara added 11 points. Cathedral was 17-20 from the free throw line. The Crusaders are 14-7)

Maple Lake 80, St. John's Prep 73

(Senior Michael DeMars led the Johnnies with 23 points and 25 rebounds. Sophomore Derrick Yang chipped in 19 points.)

Holdingford 81, Royalton 59

Girls Basketball:

HLWW 63, St. John's Prep 31

(Miranda Meyer scored 11 points and Sylvie Bechtold contributed with 7 for the Johnnies.)

BBE 61, Kimball 55

Royalton 57, Osakis 54

(Royalton is 22-0)

Wrestling:

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Rockford

107: Isaac Staggemeyer (ROCK) over (SRR) (For.) 114: 121: Carter Barz (SRR) over (ROCK) (For.) 127: Bryce Ness (SRR) over Jesse Broen (ROCK) (Fall 3:04) 133: Roman Morgan (ROCK) over Dylan Gapinski (SRR) (Fall 1:22) 139: Carter Pesta (SRR) over (ROCK) (For.) 145: Andrew Scholl (SRR) over (ROCK) (For.) 152: River Freshour (ROCK) over Brody Schraut (SRR) (MD 10-2) 160: 172: Christian Nelson (SRR) over (ROCK) (For.) 189: Isaac Thiele (SRR) over (ROCK) (For.) 215: Chris Smith (SRR) over (ROCK) (For.) 285: Marcus Dietman (ROCK) over Taylin Nahouakhong (SRR) (Fall 0:00)

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud Crush

Willmar at River Lakes

Boys Basketball:

Apollo at Alexandria

Detroit Lakes at ROCORI

Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls

Cathedral at Little Falls

North Lakes at St. John's Prep

Kimball at Paynesville

Becker at Princeton

Rush City at Milaca

Maple Lake at ISM-Chesterton

Annandale at Watertown-Mayer

Pierz at Albany

Eden Valley-Watkins at Montevideo

Sauk Centre at Osakis

Foley at Pequot Lakes

Monticello at Big Lake

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd

Fergus Falls at St. Cloud

Alexandria at Sartell-St. Stephen

Willmar at ROCORI

Milaca at Cathedral

North Lakes at St. John's Prep

KMS at Paynesville

Albany at Minnewaska

Princeton at Becker

Swanville at Maple Lake

Montevideo at Melrose

Eden Valley-Watkins at Litchfield

Spectrum at Foley

Holdingford at Sauk Centre

Kimball at Upsala