High School Sports Results Monday December 9

Girls Basketball:

Bemidji 80, ROCORI 36

(Jess Boos led ROCORI with 14 points and Kate Van Erp had 10 points, 7 rebounds for the Spartans)

Becker 80, Chisago Lakes 24

Boys Basketball:

Royalton 58, Foley 47

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls

Alexandria at Cathedral

St. Cloud Crush at River Lakes

Girls Hockey:

Fergus Falls at Sartell-Sauk Rapids

St. Cloud Crush at River Lakes

Boys Basketball:

Brainerd at Tech

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Detroit Lakes at Apollo

Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen

ROCORI at Fergus Falls

Albany at Becker

Dassel-Cokato at Kimball:

Litchfield at Paynesville

Eden Valley-Watkins at Morris Area

Heritage Christian at Melrose

Maple Lake at HLWW

Milaca at St. Francis

Annandale at Blake

Little Falls at Upsala

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at North Branch

Pequot Lakes at Cathedral

Kimball at BBE

ACGC at Maple Lake

Benson at Melrose