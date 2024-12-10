High School Sports Results Monday December 9
Girls Basketball:
Bemidji 80, ROCORI 36
(Jess Boos led ROCORI with 14 points and Kate Van Erp had 10 points, 7 rebounds for the Spartans)
Becker 80, Chisago Lakes 24
Boys Basketball:
Royalton 58, Foley 47
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls
Alexandria at Cathedral
St. Cloud Crush at River Lakes
Girls Hockey:
Fergus Falls at Sartell-Sauk Rapids
St. Cloud Crush at River Lakes
Boys Basketball:
Brainerd at Tech
Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Detroit Lakes at Apollo
Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen
ROCORI at Fergus Falls
Albany at Becker
Dassel-Cokato at Kimball:
Litchfield at Paynesville
Eden Valley-Watkins at Morris Area
Heritage Christian at Melrose
Maple Lake at HLWW
Milaca at St. Francis
Annandale at Blake
Little Falls at Upsala
Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at North Branch
Pequot Lakes at Cathedral
Kimball at BBE
ACGC at Maple Lake
Benson at Melrose