High School Sports Results Monday December 2
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral 70, Foley 51
(Cathedral led 33-17 at the half. Cathedral had 3 players score in double figures led by Sophia Sinclair with 22 points (9 rebounds), Mckenna Buckentine with 15 and Keira Alexander with 10 (8 for 9 from the free throw line, 5 assists and 5 steals). Cathedral moves to 1-1 on the season and travels to play Section 6AA foe Royalton Tuesday 12/3 at 5:30.)
Tuesday's Schedule:
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria
St. Cloud Crush at Detroit Lakes
Cathedral at Royalton
Becker at Annandale
Sauk Centre at Benson
Litchfield at Hutchinson
Dassel-Cokato at Maple Lake
BBE at Minnewaska
Pierz at Mora
Morris Area at Paynesville
New London-Spicer at Holdingford
Upsala at Little Falls
Swanville at Kimball
St. John's Prep at LPGE
Boys Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at ROCORI
Hutchinson at Apollo
Albany at Melrose
Princeton at Foley
LPGE at Royalton
Upsala at Pierz
Holdingford at Sauk Centre
Osakis at Eden Valley-Watkins
Maple Lake at Swanville
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Alexandria
Brainerd at River Lakes
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Little Falls
Girls Hockey:
River Lakes at Brainerd-Little Falls
St. Cloud Crush at Sartell-Sauk Rapids