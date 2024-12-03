High School Sports Results Monday December 2

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 70, Foley 51

(Cathedral led 33-17 at the half. Cathedral had 3 players score in double figures led by Sophia Sinclair with 22 points (9 rebounds), Mckenna Buckentine with 15 and Keira Alexander with 10 (8 for 9 from the free throw line, 5 assists and 5 steals). Cathedral moves to 1-1 on the season and travels to play Section 6AA foe Royalton Tuesday 12/3 at 5:30.)

Tuesday's Schedule:

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at ROCORI

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria

St. Cloud Crush at Detroit Lakes

Cathedral at Royalton

Becker at Annandale

Sauk Centre at Benson

Litchfield at Hutchinson

Dassel-Cokato at Maple Lake

BBE at Minnewaska

Pierz at Mora

Morris Area at Paynesville

New London-Spicer at Holdingford

Upsala at Little Falls

Swanville at Kimball

St. John's Prep at LPGE

Boys Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at ROCORI

Hutchinson at Apollo

Albany at Melrose

Princeton at Foley

LPGE at Royalton

Upsala at Pierz

Holdingford at Sauk Centre

Osakis at Eden Valley-Watkins

Maple Lake at Swanville

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Alexandria

Brainerd at River Lakes

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Little Falls

Girls Hockey:

River Lakes at Brainerd-Little Falls

St. Cloud Crush at Sartell-Sauk Rapids