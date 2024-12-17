High School Sports Results Monday December 16

Girls Basketball:

Mayer Lutheran 72, ROCORI 32

Morris Area 49, Eden Valley-Watkins 35

(ROCORI will play at Eden Valley-Watkins today)

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Rogers

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Pine City

Gentry Academy at St. Cloud Crush

River Lakes at Cathedral

Girls Hockey:

Buffalo at Sartell-Sauk Rapids

Detroit Lakes at River Lakes

Boys Basketball:

Alexandria at Apollo

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Tech, 7:15 (AM 1390/93.9 FM)

Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen

ROCORI at Detroit Lakes

Milaca at Cathedral, 5:30

Kimball at BBE

Mille Lacs at St. John's Prep

Foley at Albany

Maple Lake at ACGC

Eden Valley-Watkins at Royalton

Paynesville at Holdingford

Litchfield at Hutchinson

Morris at Melrose

Becker at North Branch

Big Lake at Princeton

Girls Basketball:

ROCORI at Eden Valley-Watkins

Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar

Brainerd at Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud Crush at Alexandria

Hancock at Cathedral, 7:00

Becker at North Branch

Annandale at Litchfield

Paynesville at Minnewaska

Osakis at Foley

Holdingford at Pierz

Melrose at West Central

Detroit Lake at Little Falls

Mora at Kimball

Royalton at Pine River-Backus