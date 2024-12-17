High School Sports Results Monday December 16

photo - Jay Caldwell

Girls Basketball:

Mayer Lutheran 72, ROCORI 32
Morris Area 49, Eden Valley-Watkins 35
(ROCORI will play at Eden Valley-Watkins today)

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Rogers
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Pine City
Gentry Academy at St. Cloud Crush
River Lakes at Cathedral

Girls Hockey:
Buffalo at Sartell-Sauk Rapids
Detroit Lakes at River Lakes

Boys Basketball:
Alexandria at Apollo
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Tech, 7:15 (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen
ROCORI at Detroit Lakes
Milaca at Cathedral, 5:30
Kimball at BBE
Mille Lacs at St. John's Prep
Foley at Albany
Maple Lake at ACGC
Eden Valley-Watkins at Royalton
Paynesville at Holdingford
Litchfield at Hutchinson
Morris at Melrose
Becker at North Branch
Big Lake at Princeton

Girls Basketball:
ROCORI at Eden Valley-Watkins
Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar
Brainerd at Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. Cloud Crush at Alexandria
Hancock at Cathedral, 7:00
Becker at North Branch
Annandale at Litchfield
Paynesville at Minnewaska
Osakis at Foley
Holdingford at Pierz
Melrose at West Central
Detroit Lake at Little Falls
Mora at Kimball
Royalton at Pine River-Backus

 

