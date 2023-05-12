High School Sports Results May 11

Baseball:

St. Cloud 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, St. Cloud 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Fergus Falls 0

Brainerd 6, Rocori 5

Rocori 3, Brainerd 2

Foley 8, Mora 1

Foley 9, Mora 0

Becker 8, Cambridge-Isanti 3

Becker 8, Cambridge-Isanti 7

Albany 17, Zimmerman 5

Albany 8, Zimmerman 2

Annandale 17, Litchfield 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 21, Royalton 4

Royalton 8, Eden Valley-Watkins 6

Today's Schedule:

Red Wing at Rocori

Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead

Little Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Cathedral at Pierz

Softball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 14, Alexandria 4

(Danica Sarff went 2-4 with 2 runs scored and 5 RBIs, Jaiden Tretter went 3-4 with 4 runs scored and 1 RBI and Marni Koosman earned the win).

Sartell-St. Stephen 12, Alexandria 2 (6 innings)

(Jaiden Tretter went 4-4 with 4 runs scored, Morgan Guggisberg had 3 hits and Ava Swenson added 2 hits for the Sabres).

Pierz 4, Cathedral 1

(Ella Voit allowed 2 earned runs throwing a complete game with 10 strikeouts for Cathedral).

Pierz 4, Cathedral 0

(7th grader C.J. Jerzak threw a complete game with 1 earned run allowed and 6 strikeouts).

St. Cloud 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

St. Cloud 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Albany 3, Zimmerman 0

Albany 8, Zimmerman 6

Becker 9, Cambridge-Isanti 4

Eden Valley-Watkins 5, Royalton 3

Annandale 18, Litchfield 0

Melrose 5, Sauk Centre 3

Monticello 3, Princeton 2

Today's Schedule:

Bemidji at Rocori

Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen

Big Lake at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Cathedral at St. Cloud Crush

Boys Tennis:

Tech 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

(Tech takes Central Lakes Conference lead)

Girls Golf:

Cathedral finished 11th at the St. Cloud Country Club Invitational with a team score of 399. Megan Scepaniak led the Crusaders with a score of 95. Lexi Streit posted a 97 for Cathedral.

Boys Golf:

Cathedral finished 8th at the St. Cloud Country Club Invite with a team score of 325. Nathan Schuver earned medalist honors in the 96 golfer field with a 73.