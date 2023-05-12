High School Sports Results May 11
Baseball:
St. Cloud 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 1, St. Cloud 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Fergus Falls 0
Brainerd 6, Rocori 5
Rocori 3, Brainerd 2
Foley 8, Mora 1
Foley 9, Mora 0
Becker 8, Cambridge-Isanti 3
Becker 8, Cambridge-Isanti 7
Albany 17, Zimmerman 5
Albany 8, Zimmerman 2
Annandale 17, Litchfield 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 21, Royalton 4
Royalton 8, Eden Valley-Watkins 6
Today's Schedule:
Red Wing at Rocori
Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead
Little Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral at Pierz
Softball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 14, Alexandria 4
(Danica Sarff went 2-4 with 2 runs scored and 5 RBIs, Jaiden Tretter went 3-4 with 4 runs scored and 1 RBI and Marni Koosman earned the win).
Sartell-St. Stephen 12, Alexandria 2 (6 innings)
(Jaiden Tretter went 4-4 with 4 runs scored, Morgan Guggisberg had 3 hits and Ava Swenson added 2 hits for the Sabres).
Pierz 4, Cathedral 1
(Ella Voit allowed 2 earned runs throwing a complete game with 10 strikeouts for Cathedral).
Pierz 4, Cathedral 0
(7th grader C.J. Jerzak threw a complete game with 1 earned run allowed and 6 strikeouts).
St. Cloud 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
St. Cloud 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Albany 3, Zimmerman 0
Albany 8, Zimmerman 6
Becker 9, Cambridge-Isanti 4
Eden Valley-Watkins 5, Royalton 3
Annandale 18, Litchfield 0
Melrose 5, Sauk Centre 3
Monticello 3, Princeton 2
Today's Schedule:
Bemidji at Rocori
Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen
Big Lake at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral at St. Cloud Crush
Boys Tennis:
Tech 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
(Tech takes Central Lakes Conference lead)
Girls Golf:
Cathedral finished 11th at the St. Cloud Country Club Invitational with a team score of 399. Megan Scepaniak led the Crusaders with a score of 95. Lexi Streit posted a 97 for Cathedral.
Boys Golf:
Cathedral finished 8th at the St. Cloud Country Club Invite with a team score of 325. Nathan Schuver earned medalist honors in the 96 golfer field with a 73.