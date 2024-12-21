High School Sports Results Friday December 20

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 89, Rogers 73

(Sauk Rapids is ranked #3 in the State in Class 4-A and is 6-0)

Buffalo 67, Sartell-St. Stephen 55

Cathedral 53, Foley 49

(Sal Camara led Cathedral with 18 points, Ikenna Nwachukwu had 13 points and Hank Sand added 7. Cathedral is 5-1)

Albany 71, ROCORI 42

(Sam Hondl led Albany with 28 points).

Becker 71, Willmar 62

Paynesville 85, ACGC 66

Eden Valley-Watkins 71, BBE 70

Royalton 73, Aitkin 52

Litchfield 64, Dassel-Cokato 57

Princeton 87, Pierz 61

Milaca 60, Little Falls 58

Maple River 62, Kimball 51

Girls Basketball:

Buffalo 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 46

(The Sabres had a 28-20 halftime lead, but struggled from the field in the 2nd half and finished the game shooting 27%. Marni Koosmann led the Sartell with 11 points, Kennedi Gack had 9 pts, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals. Gabi Schumann had 8 pts and 8 rebounds for the Sabres).

Cathedral 62, ROCORI 44

(Cathedral evened their record at 5-5 in their first home win of the season. The Crusaders were led by Sophia Sinclair with a double double 15 points and 10 rebounds. Katie Pfeiffer had 10 points and Keira Alexander and Ellie Voth added 9 each. Cathedral had 16 steals on the night. The annual Crusader Classic begins next week on the 26th).

Holdingford 57, BBE 51

Foley 73, Paynesville 53

Little Falls 67, Swanville 27

Dassel-Cokato 77, Litchfield 49

Proctor 59, Milaca 49

Aitkin 57, Pierz 45

Boys Hockey:

Becker-Big Lake 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4

Hutchinson 4, Little Falls 1

Girls Hockey:

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1, Hutchinson 0