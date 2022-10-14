High School Football Results October 14
Becker 49, Apollo 0
(Apollo falls to 1-6 and will host Coon Rapids next Wednesday at 7pm)
Bemidji 29, Tech 13
(Tech drops to 1-6 and will host Alexandria next Wednesday at 7pm)
Little Falls 41, Cathedral 12
(Cathedral is 1-6 and will play at Princeton next Wednesday at 7pm)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 33, Moorhead 20
(The 9th ranked Storm improve to 6-1 and will host Monticello next Wednesday at 7pm. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports)
Kimball 24, BOLD 14
Albany 34, Foley 0
Upsala-Swanville 23, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8
Dassel-Cokato 28, Litchfield 14
Hutchinson 40, Delano 7
Annandale 42, Princeton 20
Andover 46, Monticello 7
New London-Spicer 35, Glencoe-Silver Lake 12
Elk River 52, Alexandria 21
Sauk Centre 13, Melrose 7
BBE 36, Browerville-Eagle Valley 20
Benson 44, Maple Lake 6
Morris Area 34, Paynesville 22