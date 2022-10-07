High School Football Results Friday October 7

St. Francis 28, Sauk Rapids-Rice 25

(The Storm falls to 5-1 and will host Moorhead next Friday)

Albany 42, Cathedral 0

(Cathedral drops to 1-5 and will play at home against Little Falls next Friday)

Delano 41, Apollo 6

(Apollo falls to 1-5 and will play at Becker next Friday)

Willmar 33, Rocori 28

(Rocori falls to 5-2 and will play their final regular season game October 19th at Big Lake)

Princeton 47, Foley 22

Becker 35, Monticello 12

Zimmerman 34, Little Falls 6

New London-Spicer 44, Milaca 36

Kimball 12, KMS 6

Mora 41, Aitkin 20

HLWW 29, Sauk Centre 27

Rogers 51, Brainerd 14

