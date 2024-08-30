High School Football Results and More (Thursday August 29)

Football:

Tech 38, Cambridge-Isanti 6

Rogers 20, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Brooklyn Center 50, Apollo 28

Albany 14, New London-Spicer 7

(Boone Roemeling threw for 80 yards and for a pair of touchdown for Albany. Drew Lehner led the Huskies with 59 yards rushing).

Holdingford 42, Sauk Centre 8

Becker 51, Hill Murray 0

Kimball 48, HLWW 6

Chisago Lakes 28, Foley 8

Eden Valley-Watkins 44, Melrose 14

ACGC 30, Maple Lake 6

Girls Soccer:

Watertown-Mayor 1, Cathedral 0

(Cathedral hosted #8 ranked Watertown-Mayer tonight, falling to the Royals 1-0. Watertown Mayer scored off a corner kick in the first half, but the Crusaders held them to only 1 goal in a well fought battle. The Crusaders fall to 1-2 on the season, and travel to St. John's Prep on Tuesday, September 3rd for their next game.)

Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Fergus Falls 0

(Kennedi Gack and Lilly Breitkreutz had 3 goal each and Autumn Simmons, Mollie Statsick and Scarlett Haws each added a goal. Brynn Darling and Lily Shafton with a combined shut out).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Detroit Lakes 0

(Scarlette Bauer and Ava Plemel scored goals and Autumn Kriefall had 14 saves to earn the shutout for the Storm. Storm head coach Faith Bila "Our team adapted to many changes yesterday with a game time change first, and then the rain delay in the middle of second half when we were sitting up 1-0 at half. Our team showed up to play the last 25 minutes after the rain delay and they had a desire to win. Detroit Lakes had a strong offensive group that challenged us, but our defense stepped up to the challenge. First home game win of the season!")

Boys Soccer:

St. Paul Central 5, Tech 0

(Tech head coach Dan Stoterau... "Tonight was a learning night for us. Games like this, early in the season, help us improve for October. We've quite the list of things to work on, but we are excited to put in the work to get better. And we will.")

Cathedral 5, Alexandria 2

(Jacob Oliver scored 3 goals for Cathedral. The Crusaders also got goals from Jack Stang and Connor Stockman. Cathedral (3-0-0 overall and 0-0-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference) will take on Saint John’s Prep on Tuesday at College of St. Benedict’s at 5 PM.)

Volleyball:

Tech 3, Detroit Lakes 1

(21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17)(Tech is 1-1 in the CLC and 1-2 overall.)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

(25-13, 25-22, 25-18)(Lauren Schloe led the Storm with 8 kills and Ruby Gustofson had 7 kills for Sauk Rapids. Aubrey Marketon led Sauk Rapids with 14 set assists).

ROCORI 3, Brainerd 0

(25-10, 25-18, 25-22)( Kate Holthaus led ROCORI with 18 kills and Jessica boos 6 kills , Brielle Lieser 5 ace serves , and Brianna Schneider 37 set assists)

Friday's Schedule:

Football:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Irondale, 12:00

Warroad at Cathedral, 1pm (@ St. John's)

Detroit Lakes at ROCORI, 7pm

Montevideo at Paynesville, 7pm

Rockford at Royalton, 7pm

Bagley at BBE, 7pm

Little Falls at Pierz, 7pm

Annandale at Litchfield, 7pm