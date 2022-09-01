High School Football Preview: ROCORI Spartans

The ROCORI Spartans return many key players and are excited for the 2022 season after posting a 5-4 record in 2021. The season already began last week for the Spartans with a 31-10 win over Becker on week zero. James Herberg is the head coach of the Spartans. He says they've put together a new offense from last year and morphed their defense into a different type of defense. Herberg was very pleased with how the team played against Becker but acknowledged some mistakes on special teams.

Herberg says their goal is to remain grounded and committed to getting better each week. He says with 26 seniors on their team and the strong junior class supporting them they have the potential to be a championship football team.

Jack Spanier returns as starting quarterback for the Spartans. Herberg says he can be a dual threat. He says Spanier throws the ball as well as any quarterback he's been able to coach. Spanier's top targets are Gabe Johnson, Hunter Nistler, Adam Langer and Evan Acheson. The Rocori offensive line is senior oriented.

Defensively Herberg says linebacker Blake Tylutki is the heart and sole of their defense and he likes the youth they have in their secondary and strength on the defensive line.

The Spartans will also sport a unique look again this year. Herberg calls it a combination of mustache and mullet.

Projected Starters:

Offense:

QB - Jack Spanier

RB - Mason Dahl

WR - Hunter Nistler

WR - Adam Langer

WR - Gabe Johnson

TE - Evan Acheson

LT - Jacob Lopau

LG - Luke Dockendorf

C - Damon Guggenberger

RG - Jon Sufka

RT - Luke Gunnerson

Defense:

DE - Grady Notch

DT - Grady Minnerath

DT - Mason Orth

DE - Kaden Rausch

LB - Jaden Lopau

LB - Blake Tylutki

LB - Jackson Primus

S - Luke Van Erp

S - Grant Tylutki

CB - Thad Lieser

CB - Will Steil

2022 Schedule:

Becker 31-10 win August 26

vs. Delano, 7pm September 2

vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm September 9

at Apollo, 7pm September 16

vs. Chisago Lakes Area, 7pm September 23

at Hutchinson, 7pm September 30

at Willmar, 7pm October 7

at Big Lake, 7pm October 19

