High School Baseball Update

Dave Overlund

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 3 BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 1

(Thursday May 13th @ Orthopedic Field) Central Lakes Conference

The Sabres bounced by from their losses to Brainerd with a huge win over CLC rivals the Lumberjacks. With just a couple of hits, they almost won in walk off fashion with a two run double in the bottom of the sixth inning. Tyler Phelps Hemmesch threw his best game of the season, 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, gave up one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jack Greenlun earned the save with 2/3 of an inning, he retired two batters to close it out.

The Sabres were led by Charlie Kents big double in the sixth inning, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Kalen Lewis went 1-for-2, Steven Brinkerhoff earned a walk, Austin Henrichs had a sacrifice and Carsen Gross scored a run.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher Isiah Biehn threw six innings, he gave up just two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Grant Declusin went 1-for-3 with a RBI and a stolen base and Parker Mistic went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. JD Kondos went 1-for-3 with a double and Aaron Heger earned a walk. Ben Corradi went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Josh Nyberg went 1-for-3.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 9 ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 2

(Thursday May 13th @ Bob Cross) Central Lakes Conference

The Storm defeated their CLC and Cross-Town rivals the Tigers, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles and six players having multi-hit games. Landon Lunser started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, gave up two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Storm was led on offense by Landon Lunser went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Dominic Mathies went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Alex Harren went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Terrance Moody went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Wollak went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Owen Arndt earned a walk and he scored a run and Caleb Neeser scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher, Mathew Friesen threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Johnson threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Tigers were led on offense by Jayden Mendel, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Thomas Hoffmann went 1-for-3 with a double and Matthew Friesen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Lincoln Benson and Jaxon Kenning both went 1-for-3, Spencer Gustin went 1-for-1 with a double and Noah Westphal was hit by a pitch.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 10 ROCORI SPARTANS 2

(Thursday May 13th @ Knute Nelson) Central Lakes Conference

The Cardinals defeated their CLC rivals the Spartans, backed by fourteen hits, including two home runs and two doubles. This gave Will Suchy, their starting pitcher good support, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Devan Sherman, he we 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Elijah Holthaus went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Shay Endres went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and JD Hennen went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored three runs. Brock Lerfald went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Grady McCoy went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Hagen went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Reid Reisdorf scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher Cole Fuchs threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Howen threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and one run.

The Spartans offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brady Blattner went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Connor Clark went 1-for-4 and Jayden Phillippi went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Cam Miller had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch, Cole Fuchs went 1-for-2, Tanner Rausch and Brady Linn both earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 13 MFC WOLVES 2 (Six Innings)

(Thursday May 13th @ Milaca) Granite Ridge Conference

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference and highway 23 rivals, backed by sixteen hits. This gave their big right hand Hunter Gorecki their starter on the mound good support. He threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Mitch Foss threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Falcons offense was led by Charles Hacket, he went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Ryan Chmielewski went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Logan Thorsten went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brady Wirth went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Mitch Foss went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Vince Jurek went 1-for-2 with a double and scored a run. Jack Wolf was credited for two RBIs and Mike Moulzolf went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher, Ryan Droosgsman threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, eleven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jeremiah Forker threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Wolves offense was led by Zach Timmer, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Jeremiah Forker went 1-for-4. Antone Erickson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Caleb Pollema went 1-for-3 and Braden Hardy earned a walk and he scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 9 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 1

(Friday May 14th @ Foley) Granite Ridge Conference

The Falcons defeated their conference rivals the Crusaders, they collected nine hits, including three triples and a home run. This gave their starting hurler Logan Winkelman very good support. The Falcons put four runs in the first and two more in the second. Logan earned the win with five innings on the hump, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Charles Hackett, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Winkelman went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Vincent Jurek went 2-for-4 with two triples for two RBIs. Ryan Chmielewski went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Colby Johnson earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Holewa went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Mike Moulzolf was hit by pitch and Jack Wolfe scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher Austin Lenzmeier threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Janzen threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. The Crusaders offense was led by Austin Lenzmeier, he went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-3 and Ryan Janzen was hit twice by a pitch. Andrew Rott was hit by a pitch and Grant Wensmann and Jack Theisen each earned a walk.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 11 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 8

(Thursday May 13th @ Zimmerman) Granite Ridge Conference

The Crusaders were done 5-0 early to their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Thunder. They put up seven runs in the fourth inning and never gave up the lead after that. They collected nine hits, including a home run, triple and a double, this gave Grant Wensmann good support, he threw five innings to earn the win on the mound. He gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Steve Ellingson threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Grant Wensmann went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Petzel went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Logan Simones went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. John Hawkins earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Jack Theisen earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Thunders starting pitcher, Eli Nelson threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. No. 16 threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk.

The Thunders offense was led by Gaven Birdsell, he went 1-for 3 with a home run and he was hit by a pitch. Eli Nelson went 4-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Wyatt Petron went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Spence went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brent Netland had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. No. 16 went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run, Aiden Pardino went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Blake Schuman scored a run. Tyler Jones went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 8 ALBANY HUSKIES 0

(Thursday May 13th @ Little Falls) Granite Ridge Conference

The Flyers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Huskies, they collected fourteen hits including three doubles and a triple. Nick Henry started on the mound for the Flyers, he threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just two hits and he issued one walk.

The Flyers offense was led by Matt Filippi, he went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. Austin Neu went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Spencer Friese went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Dan Couture went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double and he scored a run. Zach Gwost went 3-for-4 and he scored three runs, Collin Kray earned a walk and he scored a run. Hudson Philippi went 1-for-3 and Riley Czech went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher Breyden Eiynck threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Holm threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. They were led on offense by Nolan Reuter, he went 1-for-2 with a double, Evan Kalthoff went 1-for-3 and Ethan Navratil earned a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 12 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 2 (5 In.)

(Thursday May 13th @ Watkins) Central Mn. Conference

The Royals defeated their CMC rivals the Eagles, they collected nine hits. They had some big innings, they put up four runs in the first, four runs in the third and three runs in the fifth. Righty Carter Petron started on the mound, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Jacob Leibold, he went 1-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Grayson Suska went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tyler Swenson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Brady Petron earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, credited for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Carter Petron went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Brady Brezinka went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Drew Yourczek went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Zach Cekalla went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Will Gorecki earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Gabe Gorecki scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Michael Bautch threw one inning, he gave up four runs and he issued three walks. Jackson Geislinger threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

ROYALTON ROYALS 7 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 0

(Thursday May 13th @ Watkins) Central Mn. Conference

The Royals defeated their CMC rivals in game two of their double header, they collected twelve hits, with eight players collecting hits. Brady Petron started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Drew Yourczek, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he earned a walk. Zack Cekalla went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Brady Brezinka went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jacob Leibold had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Carter Petron went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Petron went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Swenson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Grayson Suska went 1-for-4. Will Gorecki went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Gabe Gorecki had two stolen bases.

The Eagles starting pitcher Nolan Geislinger threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gavin Mathies threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-3, Myles Dziengel earned a walk and A Jay Rassmussen was hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 7 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 3

(Thursday May 13th @ Paynesville) Central Mn. Conference

The Bulldogs defeated their CMC rivals in their first game of their double header. They collected twelve hits, including two doubles and a triple to give their starter on the hump good support. Trent Wendlandt threw threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Grayson Fuchs threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Drew Tangen, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Messer went 1-for-4 with a double, for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Abe Bullard went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Eli Nelson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Max Athmann went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jevon Terres went 1-for-3. Tanner Stanley earned a walk and Cooper Bast had a stolen base.

The Cubs starting pitcher Carter Lyrek threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Brutger threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Young threw two innings in relief, he threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs were led on offense by Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Austin Donnay went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Skyler Gruba went 2-for-3. Gavin Winter went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Alan Schmidt went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Lyrek and Devin Waldorf both went 1-for-3 and Cody Leither earned two walks.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 10 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 0 (6 In.)

Thursday May 13th @ Paynesville) Central Mn. Conference

The Bulldogs defeated their CMC rivals in game two of their double header in six innings. They collected twelve hits, including three doubles and a triple, to give Bennett Evans their starter on the mound good support. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Stanley, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Drew Tangen went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tori Ulmscheid went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Chase Bayer went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cooper Bast went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Jevon Terres scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher Skyler Gruba threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, three walks and recorded five strikeouts. Gavin Winter threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk. The Cubs offense was led by Austin Donnay he went 1-for-3, Ace Meyer and Devin Waldorf both went 1-for-2, Carter Lyrek earned a walk and Matt Young was hit by a pitch.

ACGC FALCONS 8 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 0

(Thursday May 13th @ Grove City) Central Mn. Conference

The state ranked Falcons defeated their CMC foe the Huskers, backed by eight hits and an outstanding pitcher performance. Righty Josh Kingery started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He didn’t give up any hits or runs, he issued two walks and recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The Falcons were led on offense by Josh Kingery, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Jack Peterson and Jaxon Behm both went 1-for-4 for a RBI and each scored a run. Connor Barker went 2-for-3 with a home run and he scored two runs. Zach Bagley went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs and Malcolm Ludwig went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Holdingford starting pitcher Rob Voller threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Klocker threw 1 2/3 inning, he issued three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Isaac Fowler threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one run.

ACGC FALCONS 9 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 0

(Thursday May 13th @ Grove City) Central Mn. Conference

The Falcons defeated the Huskers in game two of their CMC double header, they collected eleven hits, including two triples and a pair of doubles. Connor Barker started on he mound for the Falcons. He threw one inning and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Bagley threw six innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Falcons were led on offense by Zach Bagley, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Hayden Straumann went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Josh Kingery went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI and Connor Barker went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Jack Peterson went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Keegan Kessler-Gross went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Hunter Bjur went 1-for-3.

The Huskers starting pitcher, Nic Hanson threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dominick Holka threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Drew Lange went 1-for-2 for the Huskers.

BECKER BULLDOGS 7 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUE JACKETS 5

(Thursday May 13th @ Cambridge) Mississippi 8 Conference

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Blue Jackets in game one of their double header. They collected twelve hits and they had a big fourth inning, where they put up four runs. Their starting pitcher Jackson Thorn threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Nolan Murphy threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Bennett Tatge threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Matthew Hoffman, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Lucas Eigen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Will Thorn went 1-for-4 and he scored three runs. Gavin Swanson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Mitch Louden went 3-for-4 and Jackson Thorn went 2-for-4. Bennett. Tatge was credited for two RBIs, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Berglund went 1-for-4 and Jack Steiskal scored a run.

The Blue Jackets starting pitcher Colin Vandenheuvel threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs and he recorded a strikeout. No. 5 threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. Their offense was led by Cole Vandenheuvel, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Conner Brauten went 2 for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Colton Skoglund went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Nathan Krantz went 1-for-3. Brandon Jones went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mac Sichler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUE JACKETS 12 BECKER BULLDOGS 5

(Thursday May 13th @ Cambridge) Mississippi 8 Conference

The Blue Jackets come back to win game number two of their double header, they collected fifteen hits, including four doubles. This gave their starting pitcher, Chase Carstensen great support. He threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recored three strikeouts. No. 6 threw 1 1/3 innings, he retired four batters.

The Blue Jackets offense was led by Jaxon Skoglund went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Nathan Krantz went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Mac Sichler went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Conner Brauten went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Cole Vandenheuvel went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Brandon Jones went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Colton Skoglund earned a walk and he scored two runs and No. 15 went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Will Thorn, threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Bennet Tate threw three innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nick Berglund, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mitchel Louden went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nolan Murphy went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jackson Thorn went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit twice by pitch. Lucas Eigen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, Bennett Tatge went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Matt Huffman scored a run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 4 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 2

(Friday May 14th @ Little Falls)

The Spartans collected nine hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple to help defeat their former CLC rival the Flyers. Brady Blattner started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Conner Clark threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit.

The Spartans offense was led by Jayden Philippi, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and scored a run. Connor Clark went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Jack Spanier went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cameron Miller went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Rausch went 2-for-3 with a triple and Carter Thelen went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice and he had a stolen base. Brady Linn went 1-for-3, Cole Fuchs went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Sam Rothstein scored a run.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 12 BECKER BULLDOGS 0 (5 Innings)

Friday May 14th @ Alexandria)

The Cardinals of the Central Lakes Conference defeated the Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. They collected seven very timely hits, including a pair of doubles. This gave their starting hurler, JD Hennen a great cushion, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Cale Runge, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and JD Hennen went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Dakan Swerman went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Shay Endes went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs, Dayta Downing and Nate Knoll each earned a walk and both scored a run. Elijah Holthaus earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Nate Hammerback earned a walk and he scored a run. Clayton Birdsall was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brady McCoy scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Mitchell Louden threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Berglund threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Matthew Hoffmann threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and he recorded a strikeout. The Bulldogs offense was led by Nick Berglund, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Mitchel Louden went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he had two stolen bases. Lucas Eigen earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jack Steiskal earned a walk.

Current CMC Baseball Standings:

Royalton: 10-2 (12-4) ACGC: 8-2 (12-2) EVW: 7-5 (8-7) Paynesville: 8-4 11-4) Maple Lake: 5-5 (5-7) BBE: 5-8 (7-) Kimball: 3-10 (4-11) Holdingford: 2-11 (2-11)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

May 17th thru May 22nd

CENTRAL MN. CONFERENCE

Monday May 17th

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles @ Paynesville Bulldogs (4:00)

Maple Lake Irish @ Holdingford Huskers (4:30)

Royalton Royals @ Kimball Area Cubs (4:30)

Tuesday May 18th

Pierz Pioneers @ Holdingford Huskers (4:30)

St. John's Prep @ Kimball Area Cubs (4:30)

LPGE Thunder @ Royalton Royals (4:30)

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles @ Litchfield Dragons (7:00)

Thursday May 20th

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles @ Osakis Silverstreaks (4:30)

Kimball Area Cubs @ Dassel Cokato Chargers (7:00)

Friday May 21st

Royalton Royals @ Maple Lake Irish (4:30)

Minnewaska Lakers @ Paynesville Bulldogs (7:00)

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Monday May 17th

Becker Bulldogs @ Foley Falcons Non-Conference (3:00)

Milaca Wolves @ St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders (4:00)

Tuesday May 18th

Pierz Pioneers @ Holdingford Huskers (Non-Conference) (4:30)

St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders @ Albany Hukies (5:00) @ Farming

Mora Mustangs @ Foley Falcons (5:00)

Thursday May 20th

Holdingford Huskers @ Albany Huskies (Non-Conference) (5:00) @ Avon

Foley Falcons @ Zimmerman Thunder (5:00)

Friday May 21st

Albany Huskies @ Annandale Lightning (Non-Conference) 4:30 @ Rockford

Little Falls Flyers @ Foley Falcons (5:00)

Pierz Pioneers @ St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders (7:00)

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

Monday May 17th

Willmar Cardinals @ Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres (4:00) Double Header

Monticello Magic @ Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (4:30)

Big Lake Hornets @ St. Cloud Tech Tigers (7:00)

Tuesday May 18th

St. Cloud Apollo Eagles @ Bemdiji Lumberjacks (4:30)

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm @ Rocori Spartans (4:30)

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres @ St. Cloud Tech Tigers (7:00)

Thursday May 20th

Willmar Cardinals @ Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (4:30)

St. Cloud Apollo Eagles @ Brainerd Warriors (5:00)

Rocori Spartans @ Sartell St. Stephen Sabres (4:00)

Bemidji Lumberjacks @ St. Cloud Tech Tigers (7:00)

Friday May 21st

Becker Bulldogs @ Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (4:30)

Saturday May 22nd

Rocori Spartans @ St. Cloud Tech Tigers (3:00) Double Header

Sartell St. Stephen Sabres @ Becker Bulldogs (10:00)