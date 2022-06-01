High School Baseball Results: May 31
Section 8-4-A
St. Cloud 9, Buffalo 5
(St. Cloud will play at STMA at 5pm tonight)
(Sartell-St. Stephen plays at Elk River at 5pm tonight)
Section 8-3-A
Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Rocori 4
Section 6-2-A
Eden Valley-Watkins 8, Cathedral 6
Foley 7, Holdingford 2
Albany 7, Royalton 2
Annandale 15, Staples-Motley 0
Kimball 3, Osakis 2
Wadena-Deer Creek 9, Spectrum 1
Melrose 7, Sauk Centre 2
Pierz 7, Pillager 0
Elsewhere...
Becker 4, Big Lake 1
BBE 6, St. John's Prep 1
Paynesville 8, Redwood Valley 5