High School Baseball Results From Thursday May 25

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

ROCORI SPARTANS 14 WILLMAR CARDINALS 4 (Thursday May 25th) The Spartans defeated their conference rivals the Cardinals, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles, aided by seven walks. The Spartans put up six runs in both the first and the third innings. Evan Acheson started on the mound for the Spartans, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Kaden Rausch threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by Jon Kinzer, he went 1-for-1 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Beck Loesch went 2-for3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Schafer went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Thad Leiser went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Brady Weber went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Even Acheson went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Hunter Heidgerken had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Kaden Rausch was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of run. Jack Spanier went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jack Boos earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Grady Notch went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Jordan Theisen was hit by a pitch and Blake Tylutki scored a run. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Jayden Garnhardt, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, six runs and two walks, Jordan Ellingson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chase Birchard threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cardinals offense was led by Jordan Ellingson, he went 1-for-1 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Dylan Stanska went 2- for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Madsen went 1-for-3, Jaxxon Sjoberg, earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mattix Swanson earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Cullen Gregory was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 16 SRR STORM 6 (Thursday May 25th) The Crush defeated their conference rivals the Storm, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles and they were aided by eight walks and a eight run second inning. Elian Mezquita started on the mound for the Crush, he threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Parker Schulz threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to close it out. He gave up three walks, three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Will Allenspach, he went 2-for-5 with a double for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bradyn Schmitz went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored five runs. Elian Mezquita went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Hess went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Blake O’Hara went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kayden Mork went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Parker Schulz earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Devan Finnegan scored a pair of runs. The starting pitcher for the Storm was Cullen Posch, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, six runs and five walks. Keegan Peterson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. Logan Bauer threw three innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Pakkala threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Storm offense was led by Kade Gibbons, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Ethan Martin went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Luke Pakkala had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Andrew Bemboom earned two walks and he scored a run. Keegan Peterson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Shea Koster went 2- for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dillon Miller went 1-for-1, Logan Bauer earned a walk and he scored a run and Cullen Posch earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 21 ANNANDALE CARDINALS 9 (Tuesday May 23rd) The Falcons defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Cardinals, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles, a triple and a home run and they were aided by eleven walks. Their starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Derek Dahmen threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Aiden Micholski threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored five runs. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-3 with a double and two walks for five RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Jennissen went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jace Molitor went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Gavin Wirth went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs and Keegan Frisbe went 1-for-1. Patrick Brambrink went 1-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Aiden Micholski earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jayden Enerson earned three walks and he scored three runs. The starting pitcher for the Cardinals was Connor Lampi, he threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up five hits, ten runs and three walks. Brandon Cooper threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Nate Green gave up four runs and he issued four walks. Carson Wiles threw one inning, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Walter threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk and Evan Norgren threw one inning in relief to close it out. The Cardinals offense was led by Carson Cooper, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Carson Wiles went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Evan Norgren went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Jake Bergstrom was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nate Green went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Cooper was credited for two RBIs. Connor Lampi went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Ben Trutwin was hit by a pitch and Nick Walter earned a walk and he scored a run.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 14 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 8 (Thursday May 25th) The Cardinals of the Central Lakes Conference defeated the Flyers from the Granite Ridge Conference backed by fourteenhits, including two home runs and a double. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Matthew Homstein, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Max Hess threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. The Cardinals offense was led by Jordan Kuhman, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for six RBIs and he scored three runs. Nick Levesser went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cameron Simon went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Gage Castle went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Matthew Homstein went 3-for-4 for a RBI. Jaxon Scheurock went 2-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Caleb Gimbel went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Spencer Schmidt had a sacrifice bunt. Tyler Kludt went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Augie Gulbranson was hit by a pitch. The Flyers starting pitcher was Matt Filippi, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, fourteen runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Oothoudt threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. The Flyers offense was led by Beau Thoma, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Carter Gwost went 3-for-4 for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Charlie Smieja went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Filippi went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joey Welinski went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

PIERZ PIONEERS 12 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 8 (Thursday May 25th) The Pioneers defeated their foe the Silverstreaks in exhibition action, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. Kaden Kruschek started on the mound for the Pioneers, he threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Kirby Fischer threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by Matt Barclay, he went 3-for-3 with a double for four RBIs. Weston Woitalla went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Nate Solinger went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base, Bo Woitala went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Joey Stuckmeyer went 1- for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Reese Young went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kirby Fischer earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a a pair of runs. Jack Prokott earned a walk and he scored two runs and Chase Becker was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Silverstreaks was Ben Berger, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Wyatt Sell threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Klimek threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Silverstreaks offense was led by Seth Staloch, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Ben Berger went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyson Hagedon went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Grant Mages went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Wyat Klimek went 3-for-4 and Chris Sadlmeyer earned a walk. Kyle Mages and Wyatt Sell both went 1-for-4 and scored a run, Jacob Johnson and M. Howlscher both went 1-for-4

ROYALTON ROYALS 11 STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 2 (Thursday May 25th) The Royals defeated their rivals the Cardinals, in exhibition action, backed by eight hits and good defense. Brady Yourczek started on the mound for the Royals, threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Royals offense was led by Nick Leibold, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Will Gorecki went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by pitch, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Ethan Albright went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jameson Klug went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Drew Yourczek went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Marcus Hayes earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Cal Ollman earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, had had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jonah Schneider went 1-for-4 and he scored run. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Griffin Bettis, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, ten runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Phillippi threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cardinals offense was led by Hayden Rutherford, he went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Luke Bjerga went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Alex Schultz went 1-for-3. Griffin Bettis was credited for a RBI, Ben Terrell and Jack Carlson both earned a walk. Colbee Tappe had a stolen base and he scored a run and Kris Taylor was hit by a pitch.

BECKER BULLDOGS 7 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 3 (Thursday May 25th) The Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 defeated the Crusaders from the Granite Ridge, backed by eight hits, to give their pitching staff good support. Nolan Murphy started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit. Josh Groskreutz threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Owen Kolbinger threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. Sawyer Anderson threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs, and he recorded a strikeout. Reid McCalla threw one inning in relief, Ethan Guck threw one inning and Elliot Carlson threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. The Bulldogs offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Elliot Carlson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Aaron Fingarson went 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Owen Kolbinger went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Grant Studer earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Reid McCalla scored a run. The Crusaders starting pitcher was Jackson Phillip, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tommy Gohman threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Crusaders offense was led by Cade Simones, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Schroeder went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Phillip went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Jon Brew earned a walk. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Caden Johnson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Henry Schloe earned a walk.

LITCHFIELD DRAGONS 4 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 2 (Thursday May 25th) The Dragons defeated their rivals the Irish in exhibition action, backed by six hits, including a huge home run. Brad Larson started on the mound for the Dragons, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Dragons offense was led by Anthony Estrada, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for four huge RBIs and he had a stolen base. Connor Taber went 2-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jack McCann went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Caden Besemer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brad Larson had a stolen base. The Irish starting pitcher was Jarrett Faue, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Irish offense was led by Jarrett Faue, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and a walk. Danny Reilley went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Marquette and Eddy Neu both went 1-for-3, Nathan Zander earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Gavin Miller earned a walk and he scored a run. BBE JAGUARS 7 UPSALA (USA) CARDINALS 2 (Thursday May 25th) The Jaguars defeated their foe the Cardinals in exhibition action, backed by three timely hits and aided by eight walks. They got good pitching performance by Luke Illies, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Jaguars offense was led by Hayden Sobiech, he was credited for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Casey Lenarz went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and Luke Ellies went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Ethan Mueller went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks. Luke Dingmann earned a walk and he scored two runs, Tate DeKok earned a walk and he scored a run and Tanner Shelton scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Cardinals was Bryce Binek, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Daniel Kokett threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cardinals offense was led by Max Lange, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Jack Primus went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Tyson Lenners went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Bryce Binek went 1-for-3 with a walk. Caden Beseman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Hunter Boeckman and Hunter Moore both earned a walk.