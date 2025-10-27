The St. Cloud State University baseball team is combining three of my eight-year-old son's favorite things, pizza, candy and baseball, into a fun event at Joe Faber Field on Halloween.

"Halloween with the Huskies" is slated for Friday, October 31st from 4-5 p.m.. The free event will include a Halloween costume contest, trick or treating, free pizza, a chance to run the bases and play catch with the Huskies and autograph opportunities.

In addition, the Huskies will play a game of "Husky Banana Ball," which is their version of the style of baseball popularized by the Savannah Bananas.

As seen in the above video, 'Banana Ball' is a fun version of baseball that includes running the bases the opposite way, hitting opposite-handed and playing defense with the opposite hand.

Boys and girls up to ten years old are welcome to join the Huskies for this hardball-meets-Halloween event on October 31st.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the St. Cloud State University Field House.