Greatest Twins Team Bracket: 1965 vs 1970

Which is the greatest Twins team of all time? We are asking baseball fans in Central Minnesota to answer that question with a series of polls.

Our #2 seed is the 1965 Twins, featuring Harmon Killebrew (.269/25/75), AL MVP Zoilo Versailles (.273/19/77), and Bob Allison (.233/23/78). The '65 Twins made it to game seven of the World Series before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pitching is the 1965 team's biggest strength, with Mudcat Grant (21-7, 3.30), Jim Kaat (18-11, 2.83) and Jim Perry (12-7, 2.63) headlining the rotation.

The 1970 Twins feature a lot of the same players as the 1969 team. Harmon Killebrew (.271/43/113), a young Rod Carew (.366 in 51 games) and Tony Oliva (.325/23/107), while the rotation boasts Bert Blyleven (10-9, 3.18), Jim Perry (24-12, 3.04) and Jim Kaat (14-10, 3.56).

