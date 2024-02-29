Help Make Your Local Library’s Wish Come True

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can help your local library's wish come true in March. The Great River Regional Library's (GRRL) Locally Growin' Fundraising Campaign starts on Thursday and helps the different branches raise money for items on their "wish" list.

Get our free mobile app

GRRL's Communications and Development Coordinator Breanne Fruth says the library isn't just for books anymore and the Locally Growin' fundraiser helps them add new things:

"We're always trying to add new and exciting things into our collection that you can check out, and for instance, we have what we call try-it-yourself kits, and so one of the goals is they want to have snowshoes both adult and children sizes that you can check out."

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images) loading...

She says in addition to the snowshoe kits, one new item on several branches' "wish" lists is pickleball kits:

"With the popularity of pickleball kits and them popping up all around town, it is a great opportunity to try the sport and get the equipment for free before you even know if you like the sport or not."

St. Cloud residents enjoy new outdoor Pickleball courts (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON News) St. Cloud residents enjoy new outdoor Pickleball courts (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON News) loading...

Fruth says the campaign keeps all the donations 100 percent within the branch of the donor's choosing and the library raised over $28,000 last year for the region and hopes to surpass that this year along with all the branches hitting their local goals. GRRL has 32 public libraries serving Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright Counties. The Locally Growin' Campaign runs until March 30th.

stack of books, bookshelves Olegk1986 loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

St. Cloud Is Home to One of Three Art-o-Mats in Minnesota

6 of the Best Feelings You Only Get at the Start of a Minnesota Summer